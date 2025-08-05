Wallace State Sonography program celebrates graduates

The Wallace State Community College Diagnostic Medical Sonography program celebrated the graduation of the Obstetrics & Gynecology Class of 2025 with a pinning ceremony on Monday, Aug. 4. Photo courtesy WSCC

Wallace State Community College honored the Class of 2025 from its Diagnostic Medical Sonography program’s Obstetrics & Gynecology (OB/GYN) pathway during a pinning ceremony that celebrated the students’ achievements, resilience and camaraderie.

Class president Lauren Scarborough reflected on the transformative year, sharing heartfelt remarks about the group’s growth, perseverance and unwavering support for one another.

“Last August, I thought this day would never come,” Scarborough said. “But here we are, in the blink of an eye, graduating. We’ve grown not only academically but into the people we were meant to be. I’m incredibly proud of how we never let stress affect our support for each other. Our future is bright, and I can’t wait to see the amazing things we are going to accomplish.”

Program Director Dr. April Sutherland praised the class for their unity and determination, describing them with one defining word: camaraderie.

“Camaraderie means the mutual trust and friendship among people that spend a lot of time together. And I would say that that’s definitely this group,” Sutherland said. “You ladies have spent a great deal of time with one another over the past year. I’ve watched you grow close as a group.”

Sutherland praised the students for their perseverance and noted the significance of the pin they received during the ceremony.

“What this pin signifies is your ability to push through,” she said. “It represents all the lectures and all the studying and literally sweating through those on-campus labs. This pin represents that no matter hard you try to forget, that you did take and pass acoustic physics. But while this pin signifies successful completion it does not indicate the end. It means you made it to the beginning, the beginning of your career in healthcare. A career that will allow you to provide for yourself, to provide for your family, while taking care of others.”

The ceremony also included special recognitions.

Mindy Rains was named the class valedictorian, the same award her daughter Ava received last year when she graduated from the program.

The Clinical Excellence Award was presented to Madeline Snow, in recognition of her outstanding performance in clinical settings.

Members of the Diagnostic Medical Sonography OB/GYN Class of 2025 include:

Arley: Reagan Aaron

Boaz: Mindy Rains

Cleveland: Abigail McGrady

Hartselle: Heidi Beltran

Hayden: Ashlee Barnett, class secretary

Helena: Lauren Scarborough, class president

Huntsville: Melanie Becerra

Jasper: Olivia Dodd, class treasurer

Morris: Madeline Snow, class historian

Warrior: Breanna Brady, class vice president

Niceville, Fla.: Madison Silvas