FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 West Point Warriors
Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Kickoff is right around the corner.
Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.
For now, though, take a look at this year’s West Point Warriors below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.
WEST POINT WARRIORS
Head Coach: Kevin McCravy
Record at School: 2-8
Key Returners: Ollie Howell, Julio Fuentes, Bryant Moon, Christopher Skipper, Titan Thornton, Chance Aldridge, Rush Lamar
2024 Record: 2-8 (2-4 in Class 5A, Region 7)
Schedule
August 22: at Haleyville
August 29: at Good Hope
September 5: Fairview*
September 12: at Lawrence County*
September 19: BYE
September 26: Hayden
October 3: at Priceville*
October 10: East Limestone*
October 17: at Russellville*
October 24: Ardmore*
October 30: Brewer
*Class 5A, Region 7 Game