FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 West Point Warriors

Kickoff is right around the corner.

Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.

For now, though, take a look at this year’s West Point Warriors below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.

WEST POINT WARRIORS

Head Coach: Kevin McCravy

Record at School: 2-8

Key Returners: Ollie Howell, Julio Fuentes, Bryant Moon, Christopher Skipper, Titan Thornton, Chance Aldridge, Rush Lamar

2024 Record: 2-8 (2-4 in Class 5A, Region 7)

Schedule

August 22: at Haleyville

August 29: at Good Hope

September 5: Fairview*

September 12: at Lawrence County*

September 19: BYE

September 26: Hayden

October 3: at Priceville*

October 10: East Limestone*

October 17: at Russellville*

October 24: Ardmore*

October 30: Brewer

*Class 5A, Region 7 Game