FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Vinemont Eagles

Kickoff is right around the corner.

Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.

For now, though, take a look at this year’s Vinemont Eagles below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.

VINEMONT EAGLES

Head Coach: Stephen Robinson

Record at School: 36-49

Key Returners: Tucker Robinson, Josh Rhodes, Gabe Herrera, Dalton Bryan, Roman Romero, Levi Burch, Brandon Johnson, JT Wilhite

2024 Record: 7-4 (4-3 in Class 3A, Region 5)

Schedule

August 22: at Falkville

August 29: Southeastern

September 5: Phil Campbell*

September 12: Midfield*

September 19: at Carbon Hill*

September 26: West End

October 3: at Hanceville*

October 10: at Gordo*

October 17: Oakman*

October 24: at Winfield*

October 31: BYE

*Class 3A, Region 5 Game