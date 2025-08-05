FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Vinemont Eagles
Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Kickoff is right around the corner.
Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.
For now, though, take a look at this year’s Vinemont Eagles below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.
Trending
VINEMONT EAGLES
Head Coach: Stephen Robinson
Record at School: 36-49
Email newsletter signup
Key Returners: Tucker Robinson, Josh Rhodes, Gabe Herrera, Dalton Bryan, Roman Romero, Levi Burch, Brandon Johnson, JT Wilhite
2024 Record: 7-4 (4-3 in Class 3A, Region 5)
Schedule
Trending
August 22: at Falkville
August 29: Southeastern
September 5: Phil Campbell*
September 12: Midfield*
September 19: at Carbon Hill*
September 26: West End
October 3: at Hanceville*
October 10: at Gordo*
October 17: Oakman*
October 24: at Winfield*
October 31: BYE
*Class 3A, Region 5 Game