Colony Day celebrates town’s history

COLONY — The town of Colony celebrated its history as one of Cullman County’s oldest communities — as well as one of the oldest all-Black communities in Alabama — over the weekend with the annual Colony Day celebration.

Established shortly after the emancipation of enslaved people at the end of the Civil War, Colony is located just a short drive off Alabama Hwy. 91 in Southwest Cullman County. Being given land that wasn’t known for being particularly fertile from a land grant devoted to compensating African American families during the Reconstruction period, Colony founders were able to build a thriving and vibrant community during the early and mid-1900’s. Schools were built to accommodate a rising population, but were later shuttered in the 1960’s as part of the county school system’s consolidation efforts.

Today, Colony’s population is under 300 people. But what Colony may lack in numbers, they make up for in its residents shared values of family and community closeness, which were on full display during the weekend’s celebration at Vivian Allen Park.

Conceived in the 1980’s after Colony’s official incorporation as a town during the tenure of Mayor Earlene Johnson, Colony Day was reestablished in 2021 as a way to reconnect those who have moved away and restore a sense of pride in the town’s unique history for locals.

RV’s began setting up in Vivian Allen Park on Friday, Aug. 1, as families picked up commemorative t-shirts, designed by this year’s contest winner Janice Fields Johnson. The shirts featured six interconnected puzzle pieces, each with a letter to spell out Colony, along with this year’s slogan “We are a community, where every piece matters.”

Festivities began later Friday evening with a comedy show featuring Cliff Pearson, Nick Robertson and Motorcity Fatts while a mobile game truck was setup outside for children. Saturday shifted the event into a full-blown tailgating event. Music drifted throughout the park while families grilled and intermingled sharing plates and memories while children made full use of the park’s wide open spaces and inflatables.

Live music closed out Saturday’s activities before guests turned in for the evening in preparation for a community wide church service the next morning.

Equally welcoming to first-time visitors and long-time residents, events such as Colony Day remind those connected to the town of its unique sense of place and local leaders hope to continue making the most of each new opportunity.