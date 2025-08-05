City schools to increase SROs, enhance safety protocols through partnership with City of Cullman

A new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been established between the Cullman City School System and the Cullman City Police Department.

According to a press release from CCS, the updated agreement “aims to bolster security infrastructure and response capabilities across all school campuses, ensuring a safer environment for students, staff and the entire community.”

One of the updates includes an expansion in the number of School Resource Officers (SROs) assigned to schools. Under the revised terms, each school will benefit from two dedicated SROs. Officials said this increase would strengthen security and broaden the coverage for after-school events, further safeguarding school activities.

City councilmember Jenny Folsom emphasized the positive impact this will have for relationships within the school community:

“School Resource Officers bridge the gap between law enforcement and the school community, fostering trust and communication,” Folsom said in a press release. “SROs develop positive relationships with students, teachers and staff because this is key for helping prevent crime and improving school safety.”

City Councilmember Johnny Cook said he and the council believe the safety of students and teachers is a top priority.

Email newsletter signup

“… placing two SROs in each school was another example of the council being proactive rather than reactive and it is inexcusable to be reactive, especially with the partnerships and resources, when it comes to school safety and the growth we have experienced,” Cook said in a press release.

Officials said the addition of a School Safety Liaison signifies a proactive approach to school safety. The liaison will support the school safety coordinator in various duties, including scheduling and enhancing safety protocols ensuring a framework for emergency preparedness and response.

“As a member of the city council, I’m proud to stand alongside our school board and local law enforcement as we take decisive steps to make Cullman City Schools safer than ever before,” Councilmember Clint Hollingsworth said in a press release. “Our joint investment in additional School Resource Officers and new safety initiatives reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting our students, staff and families.”

The city will continue to shoulder the majority of the costs associated with the SRO program, amounting to approximately 75 percent. For the current fiscal year, the overall cost is estimated at $809,596.01, with the school system contributing $210,761.69.

“Our children deserve to learn in an environment where they feel safe, supported and protected,” Councilmember Brad Smith said in a press release. “This agreement is a reflection of our city’s deep commitment to our students, educators and families. By working closely with the school system and law enforcement, we’re building a foundation of trust and preparedness that will benefit our entire community for years to come.”

Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff expressed his gratitude to the city for its continued partnership to fortify school safety measures.

“We are fortunate to have such a strong working relationship with Mayor Jacobs, Chief Duncan, Chief Bradberry and the city council,” Kallhoff said in a press release. “The Cullman City Board of Education and the Cullman City Council work hand in hand to keep our students safe and provide our schools with the resources to sustain excellence. Our school board remains committed to student safety at all five campuses, and this partnership is a great, new step toward making sure our students and staff can continue to learn and teach safely for years to come.”