FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Good Hope Raiders

Kickoff is right around the corner.

Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.

For now, though, take a look at this year’s Good Hope Raiders below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.

GOOD HOPE RAIDERS

Head Coach: Alan Scott

Record at School: 63-49

Key Returners: Carter Rutherford, Mason Drake, Brayden Cofer, Tristan Grund, Tyler Byrd, Tucker Keef, Cody Stevens

2024 Record: 10-2 (7-0 in Class 4A, Region 5)

Schedule

August 22: at Pisgah (Jamboree)

August 29: West Point

September 5: at Fultondale*

September 12: Haleyville*

September 19: Cordova*

September 26: at Addison

October 3: Curry*

October 10: at Hamilton*

October 17: Fayette County*

October 24: at Dora*

October 31: at Fairview

*Class 4A, Region 5 Game