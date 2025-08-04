FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Good Hope Raiders
Published 11:30 pm Monday, August 4, 2025
Kickoff is right around the corner.
Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.
For now, though, take a look at this year’s Good Hope Raiders below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.
GOOD HOPE RAIDERS
Head Coach: Alan Scott
Record at School: 63-49
Key Returners: Carter Rutherford, Mason Drake, Brayden Cofer, Tristan Grund, Tyler Byrd, Tucker Keef, Cody Stevens
2024 Record: 10-2 (7-0 in Class 4A, Region 5)
Schedule
August 22: at Pisgah (Jamboree)
August 29: West Point
September 5: at Fultondale*
September 12: Haleyville*
September 19: Cordova*
September 26: at Addison
October 3: Curry*
October 10: at Hamilton*
October 17: Fayette County*
October 24: at Dora*
October 31: at Fairview
*Class 4A, Region 5 Game