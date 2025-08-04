FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Fairview Aggies
Published 11:18 pm Monday, August 4, 2025
Kickoff is right around the corner.
Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.
For now, though, take a look at this year’s Fairview Aggies below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.
FAIRVIEW AGGIES
Head Coach: George Redding
Record at School: 127-70
Key Returners: Jake Harper, Kolt Redding, Zayden Cruce, Andrew Latham, Avery Latham, Jace Stevens, Colby Bentley, Conner Scott, Evan Smith
2024 Record: 10-1 (6-0 in Class 5A, Region 7)
Schedule
August 22: at Fultondale
August 29: Springville
September 5: at West Point*
September 12: Ardmore*
September 19: Lawrence County*
September 26: BYE
October 3: Russellville*
October 10: at Priceville*
October 17: at Sardis
October 24: at East Limestone*
October 31: Good Hope
*Class 5A, Region 7 Game