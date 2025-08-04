FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Fairview Aggies

Kickoff is right around the corner.

Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.

For now, though, take a look at this year’s Fairview Aggies below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.

FAIRVIEW AGGIES

Head Coach: George Redding

Record at School: 127-70

Key Returners: Jake Harper, Kolt Redding, Zayden Cruce, Andrew Latham, Avery Latham, Jace Stevens, Colby Bentley, Conner Scott, Evan Smith

2024 Record: 10-1 (6-0 in Class 5A, Region 7)

Schedule

August 22: at Fultondale

August 29: Springville

September 5: at West Point*

September 12: Ardmore*

September 19: Lawrence County*

September 26: BYE

October 3: Russellville*

October 10: at Priceville*

October 17: at Sardis

October 24: at East Limestone*

October 31: Good Hope

*Class 5A, Region 7 Game