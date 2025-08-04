FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Cold Springs Eagles

Kickoff is right around the corner.

Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.

For now, though, take a look at this year’s Cold Springs Eagles below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.

COLD SPRINGS EAGLES

Head Coach: Brendan Voce

Record at School: 13-18

Key Returners: Ayden Black, Cason Alexander, Ethan Day, Bailey Gann, Trey Bailey, Breydon Hallmon

2024 Record: 5-6 (3-3 in Class 2A, Region 6)

Schedule

August 21: Hanceville

August 29: Curry

September 5: at Susan Moore*

September 12: Cleveland*

September 19: at Winston County

September 26: at Lynn

October 3: West End*

October 10: Coosa Christian*

October 17: at Southeastern*

October 24: at Falkville*

October 31: BYE

*Class 2A, Region 6 Game