FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Cold Springs Eagles
Published 11:40 pm Monday, August 4, 2025
Kickoff is right around the corner.
Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.
For now, though, take a look at this year’s Cold Springs Eagles below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.
COLD SPRINGS EAGLES
Head Coach: Brendan Voce
Record at School: 13-18
Key Returners: Ayden Black, Cason Alexander, Ethan Day, Bailey Gann, Trey Bailey, Breydon Hallmon
2024 Record: 5-6 (3-3 in Class 2A, Region 6)
Schedule
August 21: Hanceville
August 29: Curry
September 5: at Susan Moore*
September 12: Cleveland*
September 19: at Winston County
September 26: at Lynn
October 3: West End*
October 10: Coosa Christian*
October 17: at Southeastern*
October 24: at Falkville*
October 31: BYE
*Class 2A, Region 6 Game