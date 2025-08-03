In Our Area

Email community happenings to editorial@cullmantimes.com.

Pancake breakfast

The Holly Pond Lions Club is having a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 23, at the HP Lions Club Building from 6-9 a.m. Enjoy pancakes, bacon, sausage and coffee by eat in or takeout for a donation. The proceeds will benefit the Holly Pond Lions Club project fund and the food pantry located between Town Hall and the Fire Department.

Wallace State to Host Inaugural Lion Athletics benefit dinner

Wallace State Community College will host a Wallace State Athletics Benefit Dinner, Tuesday, Aug. 26. This inaugural event, presented by Traditions Bank, will celebrate the launch of the Lion Athletics Fund, a new initiative dedicated to enhancing the student-athlete experience across all athletic programs at Wallace State. Guests will enjoy a buffet dinner and athletics-inspired silent auction. All proceeds from the fundraising event will directly support athletic programs, helping Wallace State continue to attract and develop outstanding athletic talent and provide exceptional opportunities for its student-athletes.

Traditions Bank has long been a partner of Wallace State, the Wallace State Future Foundation, and Wallace State Athletics, a partnership celebrated in one of the college’s premier athletic facilities, Traditions Bank Arena at Tom Drake Coliseum.

Tickets are available for $75 per individual or $550 for a table of eight. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Wallace State Athletics Department at 256.352.8262 or drew.wilson@wallacestate.edu.

WSCC Alumni Association The Sound of Music day trip

The Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, trip will include a matinee performance of the The Sound of Music by the Broadway Theatre League of Huntsville. Premium seating for the group will be on the Orchestra 3 level in the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at Von Braun Center. Also included is brunch at The Grille on Main in the Village of Providence and round-trip transportation.

Brunch at The Grille on Main before the performance will offer a choice of an entrée and dessert, plus biscuits with honey butter and a beverage. Entrée options include The Main Street Omelet; two scrambled eggs with bacon, home fries and toast; Southern fried chicken and waffles; Gulf shrimp with Falls Mills grits, sausage, parmesan cream; or Whole Hog Hash with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes, onions, cheddar cheese. Dessert options include New York Style Cheesecake (salted caramel) or Duo of Belgian Chocolate (flourless chocolate cake, chocolate crème brulee).

The cost is $170 per person, with a Jan. 15 deadline to register. Visit wsccalumni.org/music to register or contact LaDonna Allen at 256-352-8071 or ladonna.allen@wallacestate.edu. Travel opportunities offered by the Wallace State Alumni Association are open to the public. Proceeds benefit scholarships for Wallace State students.

Bridge players welcome

Bridge players of all ages are welcome to play duplicate bridge at the VFW, 112 Veteran’s Drive S.E., monthly on Mondays at 12 p.m. For more information, please call Susie Wilke, 256-347-9399, leave message.

11th Annual Divino Nino Festival

The 11th Annual Divino Nino Festival will be held Sept. 6 at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville. The family-friendly event includes Mass, a procession to the Divino Nino Statue; a blessing of the children; concurrent talks on the Child Jesus in English and Spanish; Rosary with the Poor Clare Nuns; a Eucharistic Healing Service (Holy Hour); balloons; a Divino Nino cake and much more. Lunch is available for purchase. Individuals, families and groups are welcome. For more information, visit olamshrine.com, e-mail info@olamshrine.com or call 256-352-6267.

Prayer group at Shrine

The Adoration Sodality of the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville is a prayer group for laity, priests and religious brothers and sisters to spiritually join in the nuns’ mission of adoring Our Lord Jesus Christ in the Most Blessed Sacrament. Sodality members commit themselves to an hour of Eucharistic Adoration on a monthly, weekly or daily basis before the Hidden Eucharistic Jesus present in any Monstrance or Tabernacle in the world. The PCPA nuns pray for everyone, but in particular the members of the Sodality. Each month, a Mass is offered for Adoration Sodality members. For information, please visit iadorethee.com/adoration-sodality.

Spirit Life Church of God

Here is the upcoming schedule for Spirit Life Church of God, 1650 St. Joseph Dr. N.W.

— Sundays at 9 a.m. van will run in the 5-Points area. For pick up call Betty Hayes 256-338-3728. Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Bible study classes for children, youth and adults at 10 a.m. Praise and message by Pastor Bobby Dodd at 11 a.m. There will be a prayer meeting the first Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. On the second Sunday of the month there will be a healing service at 5 p.m.

— Every second Tuesday of the month, there will be an adult potluck dinner and game night at 6 p.m.

— Wednesdays at 6 p.m. the van will run in the 5-Points area. For pick up call Betty Hayes 256-338-3728. Free pizza at 6:30 p.m. Children, youth and adult classes 7 p.m.

— Fridays features Celebrate Recovery. Dinner at 5:45 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Fellowship and testimonies for individuals and families impacted by addictions, habits and hang-ups. Childcare provided.

— Every first Saturday at 8 a.m. there will be a men’s breakfast with a 10 a.m. program on the Foundry Farm Outreach. The third Saturday of the month will be the Drive through Food Bank from 9-11 a.m.

PFLAG Cullman meeting

PFLAG Cullman hosts monthly support group meetings for the LGBTQ+ community on the 2nd Tuesday of every month. For more information visit PFLAGCullman.org.

Musicians invited to acoustic circle

Every Thursday from 4-8 p.m. musicians with acoustic instruments are invited to Bethel Community Center — just off U.S. 278 West on County Road 1117 — to play bluegrass, gospel and country. Consider bringing a dish for a covered dish supper. No fee, but donations are appreciated for building upkeep.

Grief support group

A grief support group will meet every Sunday at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 615 3rd avenue S.E., Cullman. Contact Reverend Warren Roland at 256-962-2521, for more information.

Cullman Serenity AlAnon group

The Cullman Serenity AlAnon group meets on Mondays at 12 p.m. at 1519 St. Joseph Drive NE. There is also a zoom meeting each Tuesday at 12 p.m. The Courage AlAnon Family group meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 305 Arnold Street NE in the Carriage House located between church and Arnold House. For more information, call 256-734-2231 or 256-531-4429.

The Food Basket

Cook Ministries presents The Food Basket held at Hillside Baptist Church, 23654 US H’way 31, Falkville (5 miles north of Vinemont). Monthly food give away every third Wednesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call 256-838-9600 or go online to cook-ministries.com.

Medical equipment ministry

Cullman First United Methodist Church has a medical equipment ministry that can loan items, for no charge, to those in need in the community. If you or someone you know is in need of medical items, or would like to donate good used equipment, contact the church office at 256-734-6690.

Overeaters anonymous

Overeaters anonymous will meet Mondays at 12:15 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 305 Arnold St NE, Cullman. All welcome. For more information, call Regina at 205-275-3531.

Refuge Recovery

Refuge Recovery, service for helping to break the bonds of addiction through the power and love of Jesus Christ, will meet every Monday night at the Refuge Church of God, 1115 East, US-278, Cullman. Free meal at 5:30 p.m. Service to begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call 256-297-1491. RefugeandRecovery@gmail.com.

Knitting group forming

A new knitting group forming will meet on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays at Grace Episcopal Church, 305 Arnold St NE, Cullman. All are welcome, no cost, no strings, brown bag lunch, help for beginners, relaxed fun for all. For more details see Gracecullman.dioala.org.

TOPS meeting

Cullman TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet on Fridays at Hilltop Community Center, 1545 Vine Circle, NW Cullman. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. Meeting from 10-11 a.m.

Never Forget Rose Garden donations

Those wanting to donate to the creation of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Rose Garden at Sportsman Lake Park, can contact Ron Seybold at 256-531-6075 or by email at lionron@bellsouth.net. Mail donations to: Never Forget Garden, c/o Cullman Community Lions Club, PO Box 885, Cullman, AL 35056. The new memorial, provided by the Cullman Community Lions Club, is to honor the memory of America’s unknown fallen service members.

Volunteers needed to deliver homebound meals

There are several local senior centers in Cullman County in need of volunteers to deliver homebound meals. These are our most vulnerable seniors in the community. If you can help, call Commission on Aging centers:

Cullman – 256-734-0145 (Kristie Young)

Crane Hill – 256-747-6241 (Kim Overton)

West Point – 256-734-0282 (Bailey Muncher)

Deliveries are between 10 a.m. and noon, Monday-Friday. Multiple days are open weekly.

Mileage reimbursement is optional. Volunteers must have own transportation.

Kiwanis to meet

Cullman Kiwanis members meet on Monday at Freddie Day Catering, 1628 2nd Ave., NW, Cullman, from 12-1 p.m. Everyone welcome.

VFW dinner fundraisers

The Cullman VFW hosts a lunch every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for $7 a plate. For more information, call 256-347-4277 or find them online.

Siren test

Cullman County EMA will test area sirens on the first Wednesday morning of every month.

AA meetings

Grace of God Group of Alcoholics Anonymous has open AA meetings on Mondays and Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. at the Carriage House located next to Grace Episcopal Church, 305 Arnold Street, N.E. For more information, call 256-347-1097, 256-841-2209 or 256-708-1340.

Public meetings

The Baileyton Town Council meets on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at town hall.

The Berlin Town Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Berlin Community Center.

The Colony Town Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. with work session at 5:40 p.m. at town hall.

The Cullman City Council meets on on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at town hall.

The Cullman County Commission meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. with a work session at 4 p.m. in the Cullman County Courthouse.

The Dodge City Town Council meets on the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.

The Fairview Town Council meets on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.

The Garden City Town Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.

The Good Hope City Council meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.

The Hanceville City Council meets on on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at town hall. Work session at 5 p.m.

The Holly Pond Town Council meets on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.

The South Vinemont Town Council meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.

The West Point Town Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.