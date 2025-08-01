Vietnam veteran awarded Quilt of Valor during guild show

Vietnam Army Veteran Raymond 'Monk' Williamson, center, is awarded a homemade quilt made by Melissa Cartee, by North Alabama District Coordinator Teresa Dryer, left, and Williamson's wife, Rebecca, during a ceremony at the 2025 Quilt Show Heartland Revival, Friday, Aug 1, held at St. Andrew's Global Methodist Church. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times

Vietnam Army Veteran Raymond 'Monk' Williamson with his homemade quilt made by Melissa Cartee, whose name is stitched into the quilt. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times

Army SP4 Veteran Raymond 'Monk' Williamson with an artillery cannon while serving in Vietnam. Special to The Times

North Alabama District Coordinator Teresa Dryer, left, congratulates Vietnam Army Veteran Raymond 'Monk' Williamson, center, as he is awarded a homemade quilt made by Melissa Cartee, second from left, during a ceremony at the 2025 Quilt Show Heartland Revival, Friday morning held at St. Andrew's Global Methodist Church. Williamson's wife, Rebecca is at right. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times

National organization Quilts of Valor has awarded more than 400,000 veterans a handmade quilts since its inception in 2003. On Friday, Aug. 1, U.S. Army Veteran Raymond ‘Monk’ Williamson became the latest to be awarded the honor.

“I’m surprised and grateful,” Williamson, a Hayden resident, said while being wrapped in a handmade quilt by wife, Rebecca, and Melissa Cartee, who made the quilt.

The presentation was made during a ceremony at the 2025 Quilt Show Heartland Revival, Friday morning at St. Andrew’s Global Methodist Church. The event continues Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

“The Quilts of Valor Foundation wishes to recognize you for your service to our nation,” North Alabama District Coordinator Teresa Dryer read from a certificate presented to Williamson. “We consider it our privilege to do so. Though we may never know the extent of your sacrifice to protect and defend the United States of America, we award you this Quilt of Valor as an expression of gratitude from a grateful nation.”

Williamson served as a SP4 in an artillery unit in 1967-68, based in Chulai, Vietnam.

“Our job was to support anyone who would call … mostly at night,” Williamson said after the ceremony.

Quilts of Valor began in 2003 by Blue Star Mother, Katherine Roberts after witnessing the her son, Nat’s struggles after returning from the Gulf War.