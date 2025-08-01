(Update) Gudger announces legislation to repeal Senate Bill 322

Alabama Senate Pro Tem Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) announced on Friday, Aug. 1, plans to repeal local legislation and prevent the creation of a community development district for an expansive, luxury resort to be located on Smith Lake.

Alabama Senate Bill 322, co-sponsored by Gudger and Senator Jabo Waggoner (R-Shelby County), was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in May and allowed for any wet municipality in Cullman County to annex around 2,500 acres of property around Smith Lake where a local developer, Jeff Tolbert, plans to develop a multi-million-dollar destination resort.

The bill also allows for the annexing municipality to deem the property as a community develop district, which Tolbert previously told The Times would allow him to secure speciality bonds that carry lower interest rates.

The Cullman County Commission unanimously approved a resolution formally opposing SB322 in April and Smith Lake residents have been voicing their dislike for both SB322 and the proposed development in the following months.

“Residents in the Smith Lake area have made it clear that this is the wrong project in the wrong place with the wrong incentives, and it is my job as state senator to stand tall for my constituents’ beliefs and desires,” Gudger said in a statement on Friday. “Cullman County is a special place to live, work, worship, and raise families, and we have to preserve the unique qualities that make it so special.”

Speaking to The Times on Friday, Tolbert said that SB322 helped provide him the leverage of alternative funding needed to reach a satisfactory agreement with other private equity firms for the project.

Email newsletter signup

“I think we may be on the hook for a few extra percentage points for the interest. I haven’t spoken to Sen. Gudger, but I support his decision to repeal SB322 100 percent,” Tolbert said.

Gudger said he plans to use the influence of his position as President Pro Tem to ensure the repeal is a top priority when the Alabama Legislature reconvenes in January 2026.

“Issues that are important to the residents of my district are issues that are important to me, and I pledge that this repeal will be passed by the Senate and sent to the House as soon as possible,” Gudger said in the statement. “All of us who hold public office have a deep obligation to represent the citizens we swore an oath to serve.”