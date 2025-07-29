LOCAL SWIMMING: Cullman finishes 2nd at ARPA state championship meet

The Cullman swim team finished second at the Alabama Recreation & Parks Association (ARPA) state championship meet this past weekend.

Cullman was represented by 79 swimmers in the 23-team field. See top results from Albertville below.

Girls 6 & Under

25 Free – 4. Ellie Grace Thigpen (21.53)

25 Back – 5. Ellie Grace Thigpen (26.67)

100 Free Relay – 2. Emy Berryhill, Hollis Bentley, Elsie Fuller, Ellie Grace Thigpen (2:19.48)

Boys 6 & Under

25 Free – 3. Jack Berryhill (19.79)

25 Back – 4. Jack Berryhill (25.56); 6. John Branscomb (26.48)

100 Free Relay – 1. Mason Heim, John Branscomb, Thomas Berg, Jack Berryhill (1:43.51)

Girls 8 & Under

100 IM – 4. Emri Lackey (1:34.11); 6. Brooklyn Pate (1:38.43); 14. Audrey Smith (1:51.01); 15. Mary Doss Amuso (1:51.75)

25 Free – 7. Everly Berryhill (17.50); 10. Amberly Pate (17.94)

25 Breast – 5. Emri Lackey (23.33); 8. Everly Berryhill (23.81); 9. Amberly Pate (24.30); 11. Magnolia Randall (25.22); 13. Malia Swidecki (25.28)

50 Free – 4. Brooklyn Pate (37.78)

25 Fly – 6. Emri Lackey (18.84); 7. Brooklyn Pate (19.63); 9. Audrey Smith (20.34); 10. Brittan Bentley (21.54)

25 Back – 3. Amberly Pate (19.47); 7. Everly Berryhill (21.16)

100 Medley Relay – 7. Mary Doss Amuso, Magnolia Randall, Audrey Smith, Malia Swidecki (1:32.78)

100 Free Relay – 3. Everly Berryhill, Mary Doss Amuso, Audrey Smith, Emri Lackey (1:13.23); 11. Audrey Caffey, Magnolia Randall, Brittan Bentley, Malia Swidecki (1:27.62)

Boys 8 & Under

100 IM – 4. CJ Curry (1:40.34)

25 Breast – 16. Owen Boaz (29.73)

50 Free – 3. CJ Curry (36.28)

25 Fly – 3. CJ Curry (17.97)

100 Medley Relay – 3. Bransyn Tucker, Owen Boaz, CJ Curry, Jack Berryhill (1:31.50)

100 Free Relay – 5. Owen Boaz, Bransyn Tucker, Damian Torres Diaz, CJ Curry (1:23.16)

8 & Under Mixed Relays

100 Mixed Medley Relay – 3. Owen Boaz, Amberly Pate, Emri Lackey, CJ Curry (1:27.39); 7. Jack Berryhill, Everly Berryhill, Brooklyn Pate, Bransyn Tucker (1:31.44)

100 Mixed Free Relay – 8. Brooklyn Pate, Damian Torres Diaz, Mason Heim, Amberly Pate (1:22.42)

Girls 9-10

100 IM – 1. Lauren Hughes (1:09.63); 7. Hannah Thigpen (1:27.46); 9. Jesslyn Davis (1:29.49)

50 Free – 4. Paisley Caldwell (33.00); 14. Clara Peek (34.62)

50 Breast – 1. Lauren Hughes (34.79); 4. Hannah Thigpen (44.56); 10. Jesslyn Davis (47.85)

100 Free – 6. Paisley Caldwell (1:13.51); 9. Clara Peek (1:17.58); 13. Hannah Thigpen (1:20.43)

50 Fly – 1. Lauren Hughes (30.23); 7. Paisley Caldwell (38.15)

50 Back – 8. Clara Peek (40.01); 14. Emma Grace Tidwell (41.66)

200 Medley Relay – 2. Clara Peek, Lauren Hughes, Paisley Caldwell, Hannah Thigpen (2:24.97); 10. Maci Hays, Jesslyn Davis, Emma Grace Tidwell, AnnaBella McGaughey (3:03.61)

Boys 9-10

100 IM – 3. Abram Lackey (1:12.73); 7. Guy Caffey V (1:20.70)

50 Free – 11. Ezra Basch (34.22); 16. Will Amuso (36.06)

50 Breast – 3. Guy Caffey V (40.81); 12. Will Amuso (49.32); 13. Rhodes Bentley (49.35)

50 Fly – 2. Abram Lackey (31.68); 8. Guy Caffey V (37.97); 14. Ezra Basch (40.10)

50 Back – 1. Abram Lackey (32.87); 8. Ezra Basch (38.91)

200 Medley Relay – 3. Ezra Basch, Guy Caffey V, Abram Lackey, Rhodes Bentley (2:30.61); 12. Collin Hodges, Keith Swidecki, Will Amuso, Lincoln La Rue (3:10.10)

200 Free Relay – 6. Will Amuso, Rhodes Bentley, Keith Swidecki, Ezra Basch (2:23.86); 15. Lincoln La Rue, Stetson Royster, Stephen Hagewood, Collin Hodges (3:05.76)

9-10 Mixed Relays

200 Mixed Medley Relay – 1. Clara Peek, Lauren Hughes, Abram Lackey, Guy Caffey V (2:17.17)

200 Mixed Free Relay – 2. Lauren Hughes, Guy Caffey V, Paisley Caldwell, Abram Lackey (2:03.07); 8. Rhodes Bentley, Hannah Thigpen, Emma Grace Tidwell, Ezra Basch (2:25.30); 12. Keith Swidecki, Will Amuso, Maci Hays, Jesslyn Davis (2:31.00)

Girls 11-12

100 IM – 9. Catherine Hughes (1:13.93)

50 Free – 4. Georgia Dowdy (28.29); 10. Catherine Hughes (29.43); 13. Ellie Forester (29.99)

50 Breast – 1. Catherine Hughes (35.42); 14. Ellie Forester (41.25); 15. Gemma Swidecki (41.79)

100 Free – 3. Georgia Dowdy (59.23); 15. Ellie Forester (1:08.01)

50 Fly – 16. Faith Peek (37.30)

50 Back – 1. Georgia Dowdy (31.14); 8. Kyleigh Huffman (34.96)

200 Medley Relay – 3. Georgia Dowdy, Catherine Hughes, Faith Peek, Ellie Forester (2:14.92); 12. Oakley Turner, Gemma Swidecki, Kyleigh Huffman, Penelope Randall (2:37.23)

200 Free Relay – 5. Faith Peek, Ellie Forester, Gemma Swidecki, Catherine Hughes (2:04.57); 11. Kyleigh Huffman, Penelope Randall, Elena Hagewood, Oakley Turner (2:23.93)

Boys 11-12

100 IM – 13. Jaxon Curry (1:18.86); 16. Luke Forester (1:22.88)

50 Free – 10. Griffin Berryhill (29.25)

50 Back – 4. Griffin Berryhill (33.10); 10. Jaxon Curry (34.76); 15. Luke Forester (37.85)

50 Fly – 3. Griffin Berryhill (30.87)

200 Medley Relay – 7. Jaxon Curry, Luke Forester, Griffin Berryhill, Cade McAlpin (2:27.65)

11-12 Mixed Relays

200 Mixed Medley Relay – 2. Griffin Berryhill, Catherine Hughes, Georgia Dowdy, Jaxon Curry (2:08.46) 13. Oakley Turner, Luke Forester, Kyleigh Huffman, Cade McAlpin (2:35.19)

200 Mixed Free Relay – 4. Faith Peek, Griffin Berryhill, Jaxon Curry, Georgia Dowdy (1:59.80); 14. Gemma Swidecki, Luke Forester, Cade McAlpin, Ellie Forester (2:17.28)

Girls 13-14

100 IM – 4. Edie Hudson (1:07.61)

50 Free – 6. Edie Hudson (26.70)

50 Breast – 1. Edie Hudson (31.92); 9. Elizabeth Hughes (36.93); 10. Reese Swidecki (37.28); 16. Preslie Basch (38.65)

200 Medley Relay – 5. Elizabeth Hughes, Edie Hudson, Reese Swidecki, Ashton Gray (2:09.19)

200 Free Relay – 6. Reese Swidecki, Ashton Gray, Preslie Basch, Elizabeth Hughes (1:55.83)

Boys 13-14

100 IM – 8. Briar Lackey (1:03.40)

50 Breast – 7. Briar Lackey (32.76); 16. Tate Tysinger (34.47)

100 Free – 6. Briar Lackey (54.82)

50 Fly – 6. Karson Corliss (28.06)

50 Back – 7. Karson Corliss (30.48)

200 Medley Relay – 6. Griffin Cole, Briar Lackey, Karson Corliss, Tate Tysinger (2:01.45)

200 Free Relay – 6. Karson Corliss, Emmet Tucker, Griffin Cole, Tate Tysinger (1:49.83)

13-14 Mixed Relays

200 Mixed Medley Relay – 5. Karson Corliss, Edie Hudson, Briar Lackey, Reese Swidecki (1:57.41)

200 Mixed Free Relay – 3. Tate Tysinger, Edie Hudson, Elizabeth Hughes, Briar Lackey (1:46.86); 11. Griffin Cole, Ashton Gray, Preslie Basch, Emmet Tucker (1:58.18)

Girls 15-18

100 IM – 2. Mika Lackey (1:03.63)

50 Free – 5. Madeline Dowdy (26.10); 10. Morgan Fuller (26.84); 15. Tori Rees (27.41)

50 Breast – 3. Mika Lackey (32.59); 8. Sofi Velez (35.42)

100 Free – 3. Madeline Dowdy (55.62)

50 Fly – 9. Madeline Dowdy (28.79); 12. Morgan Fuller (29.20); 14. Tori Rees (29.56)

50 Back – 4. Mika Lackey (29.98); 6. Morgan Fuller (30.30)

200 Medley Relay – 5. Morgan Fuller, Sofi Velez, Madeline Dowdy, Tori Rees (1:59.94)

200 Free Relay – 3. Morgan Fuller, Tori Rees, Sofi Velez, Mika Lackey (1:46.65)

Boys 15-18

50 Free – 10. Grayson Randall (23.48)

50 Breast – 10. Grayson Randall (29.38)

100 Free – 12. Grayson Randall (52.38)

50 Fly – 12. Camp Smith (25.70)

50 Back – 10. Gunner Stracener (27.61)

200 Medley Relay – 9. Hilson Cole, Grayson Randall, Camp Smith, Magnus Mann (1:50.09)

200 Free Relay – 8. Camp Smith, Gunner Stracener, Hilson Cole, Magnus Mann (1:36.55)

15-18 Mixed Relays

200 Mixed Medley Relay – 6. Mika Lackey, Grayson Randall, Camp Smith, Madeline Dowdy (1:49.99); 10. Gunner Stracener, Sofi Velez, Morgan Fuller, Hilson Cole (1:56.85)

200 Mixed Free Relay – 4. Madeline Dowdy, Magnus Mann, Mika Lackey, Grayson Randall (1:39.41)