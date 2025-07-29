FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Addison Bulldogs

Kickoff is right around the corner.

Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.

For now, though, take a look at this year’s Addison Bulldogs below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.

Head Coach: Mark Hastings

Record at School: 0-0 (160-125 overall)

Key Returners: Brodie Willingham, Casen Hill, Brye Dollar, Elijah Roberts, Trennon Burns, Judah Wilkins, Seth Hammack, Major Snoddy

Email newsletter signup

2024 Record: 6-5 (5-2 in Class 1A, Region 7)

Schedule

August 22: Winston County

August 29: at Decatur Heritage

September 5: at Shoals Christian*

September 12: Cherokee*

September 19: at Hackleburg*

September 26: Good Hope

October 3: Waterloo*

October 10: Meek*

October 17: at Vina*

October 24: at Phillips*

October 31: BYE

*Class 1A, Region 7 Game