FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Addison Bulldogs
Published 12:55 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Kickoff is right around the corner.
Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.
For now, though, take a look at this year’s Addison Bulldogs below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.
Head Coach: Mark Hastings
Record at School: 0-0 (160-125 overall)
Key Returners: Brodie Willingham, Casen Hill, Brye Dollar, Elijah Roberts, Trennon Burns, Judah Wilkins, Seth Hammack, Major Snoddy
2024 Record: 6-5 (5-2 in Class 1A, Region 7)
Schedule
August 22: Winston County
August 29: at Decatur Heritage
September 5: at Shoals Christian*
September 12: Cherokee*
September 19: at Hackleburg*
September 26: Good Hope
October 3: Waterloo*
October 10: Meek*
October 17: at Vina*
October 24: at Phillips*
October 31: BYE
*Class 1A, Region 7 Game