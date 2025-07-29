City of Cullman considers speed table installation near CHS

The city of Cullman is looking to increase traffic safety around Cullman High School by potentially introducing a speed table along Stadium Drive.

Mayor Woody Jacobs said that, after consulting with the city’s police and engineering departments, as well as local school officials, the city was “heavily considering” installing a speed table on Stadium Drive near the Cullman High School baseball field.

Jacobs said the speed table would have the added benefit of doubling as a pedestrian crosswalk.

No estimate was provided for when the project would be completed.

In other business the council:

— Received a report from councilmember David Moss that a recent survey of the city’s water and sewer departments indicated leakage loss below five percent.

— Approved a special event request from Kimberly Selzer for the Girl Scouts of North Centreal Alabama for a “Green Flag Weekend” at 10 a.m. on August 23 at Depot Park.

— Approved a special event request from Delane Ray of the Cullman Lions Club for the annual Fair Parade on October 4.

— Approved a special event request from Adam Clark for the annual Cullman Police Department trunk or treat and movie at the park on October 28 at the police department and Skate Depot.