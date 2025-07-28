Harvest to Home Dinner, benefiting North Alabama Agriplex, returns Sept. 18

The North Alabama Agriplex Ninth Annual Harvest to Home Local Foods Dinner and Auctions returns Sept. 18. The event, presented by Alabama Farm Credit, is the Agriplex’s signature fundraiser. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. at Loft 212, 212 4th Street SW, in downtown Cullman.

Guests will enjoy a chef-curated, farm-fresh menu by Chat & Chew featuring:

— Sassy Southern Charcuterie with house-made bacon jam and candied jalapeño

— Melon Salad of watermelon, feta, fresh basil and balsamic glaze

— Gigi’s Tuscan Alfredo: Italian herb chicken over pasta in rich Alfredo sauce, with oven-roasted spice-rubbed sweet potatoes and garlic-sautéed green beans

— Assorted local artisan breads

— Oh So Berry Good Fruit Cobblers made from Cullman County fruits

Emcee Tami Culver Allen will guide the evening’s festivities, which include both silent and live auctions led by Kent Stanford Auctioneer.

Tickets are $50 per person or $500 for a table of eight and may be purchased at the North Alabama Agriplex office or online at agriplex.org. All proceeds support the Agriplex’s outreach and educational programming, fostering connections between residents and the region’s rich agricultural heritage. Sponsorships are still available.