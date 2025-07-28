FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Holly Pond Broncos
Published 7:48 pm Monday, July 28, 2025
Kickoff is right around the corner.
Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.
For now, though, take a look at this year’s Holly Pond Broncos below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.
Trending
HOLLY POND BRONCOS
Head Coach: Will McDaniel
Record at School: 4-6
Email newsletter signup
Key Returners: Boston Gibbs, Brayden Ivey, Cade Allbright, Anthony Reyes, Aiden Motsinger
2024 Record: 4-6 (2-5 in Class 3A, Region 8)
Schedule
Trending
August 22: at Appalachian
August 29: at Hanceville
September 5: Sylvania*
September 12: at Brindlee Mountain*
September 19: Geraldine*
September 26: BYE
October 3: at Whitesburg Christian*
October 10: Asbury*
October 17: Fyffe*
October 24: at Collinsville*
October 31: Cleveland
*Class 3A, Region 8 Game