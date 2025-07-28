FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Holly Pond Broncos

Kickoff is right around the corner.

Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.

For now, though, take a look at this year’s Holly Pond Broncos below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.

HOLLY POND BRONCOS

Head Coach: Will McDaniel

Record at School: 4-6

Key Returners: Boston Gibbs, Brayden Ivey, Cade Allbright, Anthony Reyes, Aiden Motsinger

2024 Record: 4-6 (2-5 in Class 3A, Region 8)

Schedule

August 22: at Appalachian

August 29: at Hanceville

September 5: Sylvania*

September 12: at Brindlee Mountain*

September 19: Geraldine*

September 26: BYE

October 3: at Whitesburg Christian*

October 10: Asbury*

October 17: Fyffe*

October 24: at Collinsville*

October 31: Cleveland

*Class 3A, Region 8 Game