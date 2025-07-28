FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Hanceville Bulldogs
Published 7:39 pm Monday, July 28, 2025
Kickoff is right around the corner.
Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.
For now, though, take a look at this year’s Hanceville Bulldogs below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.
HANCEVILLE BULLDOGS
Head Coach: Levi Estes
Record at School: 1-9
Key Returners: Hunter Black, Drake Bentley, Javus Leusby, Zavier Malcom, Nick Davis
2024 Record: 1-9 (1-6 in Class 3A, Region 5)
Schedule
August 21: at Cold Springs
August 29: Holly Pond
September 5: Gordo*
September 12: Carbon Hill*
September 19: at Oakman*
September 26: BYE
October 3: Vinemont*
October 10: at Midfield*
October 17: Winfield*
October 24: at Phil Campbell*
October 30: at Oak Grove
*Class 3A, Region 5 Game