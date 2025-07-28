FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Hanceville Bulldogs

Kickoff is right around the corner.

Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.

For now, though, take a look at this year’s Hanceville Bulldogs below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.

HANCEVILLE BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Levi Estes

Record at School: 1-9

Key Returners: Hunter Black, Drake Bentley, Javus Leusby, Zavier Malcom, Nick Davis

2024 Record: 1-9 (1-6 in Class 3A, Region 5)

Schedule

August 21: at Cold Springs

August 29: Holly Pond

September 5: Gordo*

September 12: Carbon Hill*

September 19: at Oakman*

September 26: BYE

October 3: Vinemont*

October 10: at Midfield*

October 17: Winfield*

October 24: at Phil Campbell*

October 30: at Oak Grove

*Class 3A, Region 5 Game