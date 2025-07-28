FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Cullman Bearcats
Published 7:22 pm Monday, July 28, 2025
Kickoff is right around the corner.
Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.
For now, though, take a quick look at this year’s Cullman Bearcats below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.
Trending
CULLMAN BEARCATS
Head Coach: Trent Walker
Record at School: 0-0 (15-27 overall)
Email newsletter signup
Key Returners: Chance Hausler, Tyler Brock, Jack Cabri, Max Dial, Wyatt Tielking, Grayson Gay, Asher Drake
2024 Record: 5-6 (3-3 in Class 6A, Region 7)
Schedule
Trending
August 22: Bob Jones
August 29: at Mortimer Jordan
September 5: at Athens*
September 12: Jasper*
September 19: Muscle Shoals*
September 26: at Brewer
October 3: at Hartselle*
October 10: at Columbia*
October 17: Decatur*
October 24: at Buckhorn
October 31: BYE
*Class 6A, Region 7 Game