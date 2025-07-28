FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Cullman Bearcats

Kickoff is right around the corner.

Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The Times’ coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.

For now, though, take a quick look at this year’s Cullman Bearcats below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Football Magazine — due out in August.

CULLMAN BEARCATS

Head Coach: Trent Walker

Record at School: 0-0 (15-27 overall)

Key Returners: Chance Hausler, Tyler Brock, Jack Cabri, Max Dial, Wyatt Tielking, Grayson Gay, Asher Drake

2024 Record: 5-6 (3-3 in Class 6A, Region 7)

Schedule

August 22: Bob Jones

August 29: at Mortimer Jordan

September 5: at Athens*

September 12: Jasper*

September 19: Muscle Shoals*

September 26: at Brewer

October 3: at Hartselle*

October 10: at Columbia*

October 17: Decatur*

October 24: at Buckhorn

October 31: BYE

*Class 6A, Region 7 Game