Ramp donated to Crane Hill senior Published 9:01 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Cullman County Commission on Aging (COA) and the skilled hands of Clayton Homes of Cullman, provide a much-needed wheelchair ramp for Colene Wells. Photo courtesy COA

When one of their own needed a little extra help getting in and out of her home, Crane Hill Senior Center Manager Kimberly Overton didn’t hesitate to act.

With the support of the Cullman County Commission on Aging (COA) and the skilled hands of Clayton Homes of Cullman, a much-needed wheelchair ramp was recently constructed for Colene Wells, a beloved senior from Crane Hill.

What started as a simple conversation at the center evolved into a community effort driven by compassion, teamwork and a desire to serve.

“It’s what we’re here for,” said Overton. “Our seniors are like family to us, and when someone is facing a challenge, we do what we can to make life easier. This ramp means safety, independence and peace of mind.”

Clayton Homes, which volunteered their time and tools to lead the project, commented that it was an honor to give back. “It wasn’t about building a ramp — it was about building up someone’s dignity and letting them know they’re not alone.”

This small act of kindness serves as a big reminder of the community and how just a few willing hands can make a life-changing difference.