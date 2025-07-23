Local standouts compete at All-Star Sports Week Published 6:01 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The 29th annual Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) All-Star Sports Week — presented by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) — took place this week, and a handful of local standouts represented their respective schools and North teams well in Montgomery.

See below for a full breakdown.

BASKETBALL

— Vinemont’s Reagan Robinson (four points, rebound) and West Point’s Jaelyn Faulkner (two points, assist) pitched in for the North in an 85-75 loss to the South, which also won the boys game.

CROSS COUNTRY

— Holly Pond’s Travis Barnett (17:43.67) and Cold Springs’ Paizley Whitlow (21:32.65) each finished 10th in their respective divisions to help lead the North to a sweep of the South.

GOLF

— West Point’s Charli Aris teamed with Emma Jones of Boaz to beat Daisy Howard (St. Paul’s) and Maci McCarty (Enterprise) by a score of 10.5 to 7.5. Aris shared North MVP honors with Jones, but the South won both divisions (boys and girls) for a sweep. Cullman’s John Lunsford and West Point’s Bailey Sutter picked up All-Star nods as well, but neither participated in this year’s event.

— West Point varsity girls golf coach Courtney Walker served as head coach of the North squad.

TENNIS

— Cullman’s Allie Krigbaum beat Bailey Woods of Saint James (6-4, forfeit) in No. 6 singles. The South, however, defeated the North by a score of 6 to 3. The North boys, meanwhile, earned a win.