2025 Ms. Senior Cullman County Pageant set for November Published 8:05 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The stage is set, the spotlight is ready and the crown awaits. The 2025 Ms. Senior Cullman County Pageant will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Fairview High School Auditorium. This beloved community event celebrates grace, confidence and the vibrant spirit of senior women in our community.

The pageant features two divisions:

— Ms. Senior Cullman County for women ages 60–69

— Ms. Super Senior Cullman County for women ages 70–79

The $85 entry fee includes professional headshots for the pageant program, a contestant t-shirt, and two complimentary tickets for your supporters to cheer you on during the event.

Pageant Categories

and Scoring

Contestants will compete in five exciting categories, with a total score breakdown as follows:

— Interview (30%) – Each contestant will have a 5-minute interview with a panel of judges. This segment is your time to shine and share your story plus passion for serving as Ms. Senior Cullman County.

— Active Wear (20%) – Take the stage in your favorite active attire representing your lifestyle—whether it’s pickleball, gardening, line dancing, or another activity that keeps you energized and engaged.

— Fun Fashion (20%) – This category is all about personality and flair! Contestants will strut the runway in a fun and fabulous outfit featuring pink, red, and/or gold.

— Evening Gown (20%) – Contestants will grace the stage in a formal gown, showcasing elegance and poise.

— On-Stage Question (10%) – Before exiting the stage, each contestant will respond to a question posed by the emcee, giving a final chance to impress the judges and audience.

Important Information

Mandatory rehearsals will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, and Friday, Nov. 7, prior to the pageant.

To register, mail your completed entry form, medical information and payment to: Ms. Senior Cullman County Pageant, PO Box 1706, Cullman, AL 35056.

Make all checks payable to “Ms. Senior Cullman County Pageant.”

For additional information, feel free to contact pageant leaders:

Gidget Gregory, Director – 256-507-1687

Lorie Pendergrass, Co-Director – 256-736-3376

Pageant officials can’t wait to see the beauty, talent and inspiration that these amazing women will bring to the stage in 2025.

Also visit the Ms. Senior Cullman County’ Pageant’s Facebook page: facebook.com/share/16UfwK65kT/?mibextid=wwXIfr