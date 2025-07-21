Pool cues and corner shots: Seniors shine at District 2 Masters Games Published 8:44 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

It was more than just a game of pool. It was the result of weekly practice, new friendship and a shared love for the game.

Fred Seay and Fred Ponder may not have known each other for long, but after meeting at the Cullman Senior Center and spending time practicing together each week, they’ve formed a bond over pool cues and corner shots.

At the District 2 Masters Games pool tournament, in June, Seay claimed first place in his age group, while Ponder followed with a proud third-place finish — proof that dedication and new friendship can lead to great things.

The District 2 Masters Games brought seniors from across the NARCOG and TARCOG regions together in North Alabama to compete in a variety of events designed to promote health, engagement and friendly competition.

This year’s events included basketball toss, billiards, bowling, cornhole, dominoes, frisbee toss, Nerf toss, shuffleboard, softball toss and table tennis. Participants showcased their skills and sportsmanship, proving that age is no barrier to having fun and staying active.

‘We might’ve just met a year ago, but getting to practice together each week has made it even more fun,” Ponder said. “The Masters Games give us something to look forward to — not just the competition, but the friendship and the chance to keep doing what we love.”

“We’re excited to see our local athletes shine on the state stage,” said Kristy Young, Cullman Senior Center Manager. “The spirit, laughter and camaraderie on display remind us of what these events are all about — staying active, making connections and celebrating every stage of life.

Participating in the Alabama State Masters Games offers a range of benefits for adults aged 50 and older, including promoting physical and mental well-being, fostering social connections and providing a sense of community.

It’s an opportunity to maintain an active lifestyle, engage in friendly competition and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow participants.

Benefits of Participating:

— Physical Health: The games encourage physical activity and provide a structured environment for staying active, which can improve musculoskeletal health, blood sugar levels, and overall fitness.

— Mental Health: Participating in sports and activities can reduce stress, improve mood, and boost self-esteem and a sense of identity.

— Socialization and Community: Games offer a chance to socialize with others, build friendships, and experience a sense of community, which can combat loneliness and isolation.

— Fun and Employment: The games are designed to be enjoyable and provide a fun, Olympic-type atmosphere, making it a rewarding experience for participants.

— Healthy Competition: While the focus is on participation and fun, the games also offer a chance for friendly competition and personal achievement.

— Personal Growth: Participating in games can help older adults maintain a sense of purpose, challenge themselves, and experience personal growth.