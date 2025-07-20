Agriplex offering programs in August Published 5:26 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

The North Alabama Agriplex has one more program in July and it’s one you may want to hop on over to.

On Saturday, July 25, from 10-11:30 a.m., sip on juice and follow along for a rabbit themed painting class at the Sips n’ Strokes Paint Party: Rabbits. Special guest will be the Agriplex’s rabbits who will be hopping around. Fee $20 per person. Register at https://cullmanrecreation.recdesk.com/Director/mastercalendar/flexcalendar.aspx

August programs

Wednesday, Aug. 13, from 12-1 p.m., Lunch and Learn – Easy Herbs. Join Mae Jefferson and learn about easy herbs to grow, how to preserve them, and use around the kitchen or even a home medicine cabinet. $10 per person includes light lunch and program.

Thursday, Aug. 14, from 9-11 a.m., Heritage Homeschool Elementary – Cool as a Cucumber. From cosmetic to culinary, to tiny gherkins and long English, come learn about a garden favorites! $15 fee, $30 max per family.

Thursday, Aug. 14, from 12-2 p.m., Heritage Homeschool Secondary – All the Ologies – GEOLOGY. The Cook Museum of Natural Science will help guests explore the fascinating world of Earth’s materials, including formation, identification and significance of rocks and minerals. Pan for your own gems to take home. $15 per student.

Friday, Aug. 15, from 10-11 a.m., Little Farmers – Armadillo Rodeo. Jan Brett is a renowned author illustrator whose books have been loved by many for decades. Each month, storytime, stations, craft and snack will enter around a different Jan Brett book. $8 per child, max $16 per family.