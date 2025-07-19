Cold Springs FCCLA shines at 2025 National Leadership Conference Published 6:07 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

From July 4–10, Cold Springs High School represented Alabama at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference (NLC) in Orlando, Florida. Students Savannah Bischoff, Baylee Dye and Coco Fox, along with their advisor Stephanie Blair, joined more than 10,000 FCCLA members from across the nation for a week of inspiration, competition and leadership development.

This year’s conference, themed “Dare to Dream,” encouraged attendees to explore limitless opportunities, develop essential life and career skills, and make a lasting impact in their communities. Participants engaged in motivational keynote sessions, interactive workshops, and national-level competitions while networking with future leaders and industry professionals.

Cold Springs students competed in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events — one of 30 career and leadership-focused competitive categories offered. Bischoff earned a Gold Medal in the Fashion Design event at Level Three and was recognized as a Top 10 National Finalist. Dye and Fox competed in the Chapter Project Display event at Level Two, earning a Bronze Medal for their outstanding work.