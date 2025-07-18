Wallace State Nursing named Center of Excellence for third time Published 4:45 am Friday, July 18, 2025

The Wallace State Community College Department of Nursing Education has once again been named a Center of Excellence by the National League for Nursing (NLN) The program was the first college or university nursing program in the state to achieve this honor in 2016. This is the third time the program has received the designation.

“This third designation as a Center of Excellence by the National League for Nursing is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our nursing faculty and staff to student success and professional excellence,” said WSCC President Dr. Vicki Karolewics. “Wallace State continues to set the standard for nursing education in Alabama and beyond, and we are proud to be recognized nationally for our innovation, rigor, and dedication to preparing the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

“Being named a Center of Excellence for the third time reflects the heart of our program—our students, faculty, and clinical partners who work tirelessly to elevate nursing education,” said Department Chair Deborah “Pepper” Hoover. “This recognition affirms our mission to enhance student learning and professional development through evidence-based practices and a culture of continuous improvement.”

Recognition by the National League for Nursing as a Center of Excellence (COE) in Nursing Education distinguishes schools and healthcare organizations that demonstrate sustained, evidence-based, and substantive innovation in a selected area; conduct ongoing research to document the effectiveness of such innovation; set high standards for themselves; and are committed to continuous quality improvement. This recognition indicates a commitment to pursue and sustain excellence.

Wallace State is one of only 21 programs across the nation to receive this designation for the years 2025-2030. The process includes a detailed report of innovative activities that follow a strict criterion which is evaluated by a national committee. By designation, Wallace State’s award is to recognize colleges that Enhance Student Learning and Professional Development.

Wallace State will be recognized in September at the 2025 NLN Summit or Orlando, Florida.