City of Cullman reports ‘best financials in decades’ Published 3:20 am Friday, July 18, 2025

The city of Cullman recently reported being in its best financial position in decades during the city council meeting held on Monday, July 14.

While presenting the city’s quarterly financial report, council president Jenny Folsom said general revenues were up just over seven percent when compared to last year. She said the increase had been primarily driven by sales tax revenue from local businesses.

“Our businesses are doing quite well,” she said.

Folsom also noted that the city currently maintained a reserve balance of eight months compared to the three month balance she said was typical for most municipalities the size of Cullman.

“We currently have a very strong financial budget,” Folsom said. “In fact, that is the best financial balance we have had in over 20 years.”

General expenses for the city were also up by around five percent from last year, however, Folsom said this was largely due to several large capital outlay projects that had been planned and budgeted for since October 2024.

The city also recognized the East Elementary Archery team — who received first place finishes in all nine regular season tournaments among several additional top post-season finishes — and Cullman City Fire Chief Darren Peeples for being the only fire chief to have been appointed to the Alabama Homeland Security Task Force.

In other business the council:

— Approved a special event permit from Julie Freeman of Friends of the Libraries of Cullman County to host a “Spooktacular Storybook Sprint” 5k and fun run on October 25.

— Issued a certification of election for Woody Jacobs for the office of Mayor.

— Issued a certifications of election for Paul Schaffer for the the office of City Council, Place 4.

— Issued a certification of election for David Wiggins for the office of School Board, Place 2.

— Approved change orders 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 29 for the Omniplex Civic Center.

— Awarded a bid for anaerobic digestor maintenance project to Synagro Technologies in the amount of $423,750.

— Authorized Jacobs to enter into a contract with the Cullman City Board of Education for school security services.

— Approved the application for Community Development Block Grant funding for a neighborhood improvement project on Logan Street SW.

— Approved to change the next scheduled meeting date from 7 p.m. on July 28 to 1 p.m. on July 24.

Patrick Camp may be reached by email at patrick.camp@cullmantimes.com or by phone at 256-734-2131.