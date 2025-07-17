Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame set to induct 25th class Published 5:54 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

This year’s Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is set for Saturday, July 19 at Stone Bridge Farms.

The annual induction ceremony — scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. — will usher in the 25th class of the CCSHOF.

Inductees for 2025 include: Jay Page (Cullman), Bobby Noles (Cullman), Rusty Walker (Cullman), Shanda Garner (West Point), Bryan Robertson (Holly Pond), Henry Lively (Fairview), Mitch Witcher (Good Hope), April Brand (Hanceville), James Laminack (Hanceville), Donna Freeman Calvert (Cold Springs), Billy Schaffer (Vinemont) and Tim Lee (at-large).

See capsules on each below.

Jay Page (Cullman)

Cullman — Class of 1987

— Lettered in basketball, football and track

— Member of 1985 undefeated football team | All-State, All-TVC and All-Area (quarterback)

— All-Area and East-West All-Star (basketball)

— Previously held school record in 4×100-meter relay | State qualifier in multiple events (track)

— Coached at Cullman, Hartselle and Vinemont | Former Cullman athletic director

Inductee Speak: “I’m very grateful. Part of me believes I don’t deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, but I’m excited. It’s an honor, especially because my father (the late Andy Page) was inducted in 2015. I’ve been lucky to be associated with many people who are in the Cullman County Hall of Fame, whether it’s people I played with or against, or coaches who helped teach me.”

“One of my best memories was in 1985 when we were undefeated in the regular season. Cullman football hadn’t experienced that excitement in quite a while, and we had some electric wins like beating Hartselle at home and a good Scottsboro team on the road.”

“I mainly played three sports and all of them taught me something different.”

James Laminack (Hanceville)

Cullman — Class of 1966

— Lettered in baseball, football and track

— Coached football, basketball and track at Hanceville | Won multiple junior high championships in football

Inductee Speak: “It’s quite an honor to be considered with some of the best athletes and coaches to come through Cullman County. I learned so much from guys like Oliver Woodard and Ray Talley, and joining men like that is something I’ll never take for granted.”

“I’ll never forget the 1977 season at Hanceville, especially the first-round victory against No. 1 Athens. We were little ole Hanceville, but we had players that wouldn’t give up. We came up short in the semifinals, but our guys gave it everything they had. Seasons like that is why you coach.”

Mitch Witcher (Good Hope)

Good Hope — Class of 1990

— Lettered in baseball, basketball, football and track

— All-County and All-Area (football) | Holds the school record for most interceptions in a season (11) and career (18)

— All-County and All-Area (basketball) | Holds the school record for most free throws made in a game (19) | East-West All-Star (baseball and basketball)

— Assistant football coach (32 years) and head baseball coach (21 years) at Good Hope

Inductee Speak: “It was a surreal moment when I received the call I was going to be inducted. It’s an honor and privilege. Looking back over the years, I had good teammates when I was playing, and I’ve been able to coach good players. All of them have taught me a lot, and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

“The best memories are getting to be a part of a team. I was fortunate to be on the first state tournament basketball team at Good Hope. I’ll never forget getting to travel to Auburn and the lifetime bond we built as a team. As coach, it’s been special to reach the semifinals and quarterfinals.”

Donna Freeman Calvert (Cold Springs)

Cold Springs — Class of 1981

— Lettered in basketball, track and volleyball

— All-Area and All-County (basketball)

— All-Area (volleyball)

— Planned independent league softball for many years

Inductee Speak: “It’s a complete honor that I’ve been selected. I was shocked when I received the call. We had strong coaches, strong administration and community support – just like Cold Springs has today. I was part of teams that had one common goal.”

“I was on the second basketball team to play basketball at Cold Springs, and we were young. Our varsity was mainly seventh- through ninth-graders, and our first varsity game was against Cullman. We had a group of girls that wanted to compete. We didn’t care who we were playing. I also had similar experiences playing softball and volleyball.”

Henry “Jack” Lively (Fairview)

Joppa

— Pitched 113 2/3 innings for the Detroit Tigers in 1911

— Former teammate and roommate of Hall of Famer Ty Cobb

— Read more about Lively here.

Inductee Speak: “It’s an honor our grandpa is being inducted. We know our dad and uncle would be super proud. Grandpa Jack didn’t have much growing up and found a way to pitch in the major leagues. We’re grateful for his legacy. Telling his story never gets old.” — Lively’s granddaughter, Laura Lively Charlton

“After that 1911 season in the majors, Ty Cobb got invited to White House for a dinner to see President William Taft, and Cobb wasn’t going to attend unless Grandpa Jack could accompany him. That’s the type of impact our grandpa made on people, including Ty Cobb.” — Lively’s granddaughter, Laura Lively Charlton

Shanda Garner (West Point)

West Point — Class of 1998

— Lettered in tennis | Region champion (1996-98)

— Played tennis at Wallace State | NJCAA national champion and All-American (1999)

— Coached tennis at West Point from 2003-19 | Won three region titles

Inductee Speak: “I was surprised at a Cullman County Board of Education meeting with the news, and I was shocked and honored. I’ve been a resident of Cullman County my entire life, and I know the level of athletes who have come through and earned Hall of Fame recognition. I’m very proud of the county I live in and where I’ve grown up. It’s special to be recognized among the great of the great.”

“I’ve been blessed. When I was growing up, we didn’t have cell phones or social media to distract us. We would literally spend hours upon hours hitting and practicing late at night, having fun. More importantly, we were building a special bond. You don’t realize it at the time, but those late nights on the court with your friends and teammates are what it’s all about. As a coach, it was always a reward to watch someone grow confidence and skills from junior high until their senior year.”

Bryan Robertson (Holly Pond)

Holly Pond — Class of 1989

— Lettered in baseball and basketball

— All-County, All-Area and All-State (basketball) | Led team to 20-plus wins as a junior and senior

— Joe Shults Award winner (1989)

Inductee Speak: N/A

Bobby Noles (Cullman)

Carbon Hill — Class of 1967

— All-County (football)

— Coached high school football, basketball, golf and softball for 15 years

— Won Class 5A state softball title (slow pitch) in 1991 (Cullman)

— Coached Wallace State’s girls basketball team

— Official for 52 years in football and basketball

Inductee Speak: “I was quite emotional when I got the call. Not many officials become Hall of Famers – even on the local level. It’s truly special. I’ve got my entire family coming to the induction ceremony. If someone backs out, they’re out of the will.”

“Through officiating, I’ve been able to meet wonderful people for a long, long time. I always tried to keep the focus on the players. That’s what you’re there for. You remember the big games as well. I’ve been blessed to officiate a lot of big games, but there’s something special about getting the call to officiate a Super 7 football game.”

Billy Schaffer (Vinemont)

Vinemont — Class of 1989

— Lettered in basketball, baseball and football

— All-County, All-State and All-Area in football | Most valuable back (1988) | Helped lead Vinemont to most wins in a season (11) in 1988 and first-ever quarterfinal appearance.

— All-County and All-Area in basketball | Most points and rebounds (1988-89) | East-West All-Star

— All-County and All-Area in baseball | Cullman Times Player of the Year (1988) | East-West All-Star

— Played for Hall of Fame coaches Mike Cupp, Mark Smothers and Mike Grantham

— Played collegiate baseball at Livingston and Wallace State

Inductee Speak: “It’s a wonderful honor. You never play to make a Hall of Fame, but I loved the competition and being part of a team, no matter the sport. My uncle (David Schaffer) was inducted a couple of years ago, and I loved everything about the banquet.”

“I got a chance recently to look through newspaper clippings at my mom’s, and one of the coolest memories was the 1988 (Vinemont) football team. We had a lot of success, and it’s still one of the best in Vinemont history, advancing to the third round. You hate how that season ended by losing to a county rival, but it’s a season you always cherish. You grow a special bond and those memories come back when you look at clippings.”

April Brand (Hanceville)

Hanceville — Class of 1992

— Lettered in basketball, softball, track and volleyball

— All-County and All-Area (volleyball)

— All-County and All-Area (basketball) | Won county tournament | East-West MVP

— Won county tournament (softball) | Most RBIs (1991)

— State qualifier (discus and shot put)

— Played volleyball, basketball and softball at Snead State

— Coached volleyball, basketball, softball and golf at Donoho (1996-2005)

— Won Class 1A state volleyball title in 1998 and 2002 as assistant coach | Won Class 1A-2A state boys golf title in 1999 as head coach

— Coached volleyball at Homewood (2005-2010)

Inductee Speak: “I’m excited and certainly honored and humbled to be included and recognized. It’s not something I ever thought about until I got the call. Sports have been good to me over the years. It was a focal point of my childhood, and I continued it as a coach. I was fortunate enough to play four sports in high school and three in college, and you learn so much about life through them all.”

“My most vivid memory was my entire senior season at Hanceville. We had a group that had played together growing up, and we got better and better. The pure jubilation we felt when we won the first county championship for Hanceville is one you never forget. It was a big deal. We even carried that over to winning a county softball championship. That senior season was as good as it gets short of winning a state championship.”

Tim Lee (At-Large)

Hanceville — Class of 1980

— Lettered in track under fellow inductee James Laminack

— Competed in numerous marathons

Inductee Speak: “It’s a complete honor and nice to be recognized. Running is a lifelong sport. It relieves stress and allows you to meet new people and challenge each other.”

“As an adult, you’re always testing how far you can take yourself. How much competitive drive do you have? Our body is a machine. If you don’t break mentally, you can accomplish a lot. It’s a matter of putting forth the appropriate effort.”

Rusty Walker (Cullman)

Cullman — Class of 1999

— Won Class 5A state tennis titles in No. 1 singles (1998 and 1999)

— Alabama USTA Player of the Year (1999)

— Played and coached tennis at UAB (1999-2006)

— Tennis director at Seaside Swim and Tennis Club (2006-2010) and Athletic Club of Alabama (2010-present)

Inductee Speak: “It’s a huge and neat honor, and I’m super excited. I’m glad I can represent the sport of tennis at the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame. It’s been an important part of my life. I love competing to this day.”

“I was fortunate to win state singles championships my junior and senior years. The first championship as a junior is probably the one that sticks out the most. I won the first set, lost the second set and shut out my opponent in the third set. My coach got on me hard in between the second and third sets, and it worked. It led to a state championship.”