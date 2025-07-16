Vinemont approves unopposed council elections
Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025
VINEMONT — The Vinemont Town Council certified a majority of its incoming members — all of whom faced no opposition in the upcoming municipal election — at its Tuesday, July 8 meeting.
Current council members Kelley Little and Nina Justice will be returning to their respective positions of Place 1 and Place 2 on the council.
Michael Ashbaugh will be taking the Place 4 position on the council, currently held by Bonnie Goodwin. Goodwin opted for a mayoral run over seeking reelection.
Ashbaugh was previously considered to fill a vacant position on the council during a string of resignations in 2024.
Ashley Strader will be replacing current council member Grady Malone in the Place 5 position.
Malone did not seek reelection.
The final seat — Place 3 — on the council will be decided on Tuesday, Aug. 25, in a race between the incumbent candidate Ross Campbell and challenger Marcus Callingwood.
Goodwin also faces opposition in her mayoral campaign from former councilmember, Shirley Arnett.
In other business the council:
— Appointed municipal election officers as well as their daily pay rate for the Aug. 25 election.
— Approved a quote of $4841 from Parris Fence company to replace backstop nets at the Vinemont Sports Complex.
Patrick Camp may be reached by email at patrick.camp@cullmantimes.com or by phone at 256-734-2131.