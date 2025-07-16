(Letter to the Editor) City residents, exercise your right to vote Published 8:46 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Recently, I was told that of the 100% of eligible voters in the city of Cullman, less than 50% go to the polls to cast their votes, meaning that this 50% or less elect folks for the council to represent us for the next four years.

The ability to vote in elections and select representatives whom we wish to “look out for our interests” is something which we Americans are blessed with, and we should not take it lightly. I urge all eligible citizens to go to the polls and remember the past four years and how the current city council members have voted on key issues which were of great importance to so many of us.

Don’t let the 50% be the voice of our hundred percent of voters.

Barbara Ragsdale, Cullman