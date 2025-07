JUST AROUND THE CORNER: Football season looms for local programs Published 6:23 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

It may be hard to believe, but the 2025 prep football season is nearly upon us.

Teams begin fall camp in just a couple of weeks before turning their attention to jamborees and Week 1 openers shortly afterward.

And as always, there are myriad storylines to monitor and talented players to watch.

Be sure to check out The Times’ annual football preview magazine — due out in August — as well other stories leading up to kickoff.

For now, take a peek at each local school’s schedule this fall. The below schedules were provided by local coaches and/or other school employees and are subject to change.

Addison

August 22: Winston County

August 29: at Decatur Heritage

September 5: at Shoals Christian*

September 12: Cherokee*

September 19: at Hackleburg*

September 26: Good Hope

October 3: Waterloo*

October 10: Meek*

October 17: at Vina*

October 24: at Phillips*

October 31: BYE

*Class 1A, Region 7 Game

Cold Springs

August 21: Hanceville

August 29: Curry

September 5: at Susan Moore*

September 12: Cleveland*

September 19: at Winston County

September 26: at Lynn

October 3: West End*

October 10: Coosa Christian*

October 17: at Southeastern*

October 24: at Falkville*

October 31: BYE

*Class 2A, Region 6 Game

Cullman

August 22: Bob Jones

August 29: at Mortimer Jordan

September 5: at Athens*

September 12: Jasper*

September 19: Muscle Shoals*

September 26: at Brewer

October 3: at Hartselle*

October 10: at Columbia*

October 17: Decatur*

October 24: at Buckhorn

October 31: BYE

*Class 6A, Region 7 Game

Fairview

August 22: at Fultondale

August 29: Springville

September 5: at West Point*

September 12: Ardmore*

September 19: Lawrence County*

September 26: BYE

October 3: Russellville*

October 10: at Priceville*

October 17: at Sardis

October 24: at East Limestone*

October 31: Good Hope

*Class 5A, Region 7 Game

Good Hope

August 22: at Pisgah (Jamboree)

August 29: West Point

September 5: at Fultondale*

September 12: Haleyville*

September 19: Cordova*

September 26: at Addison

October 3: Curry*

October 10: at Hamilton*

October 17: Fayette County*

October 24: at Dora*

October 31: at Fairview

*Class 4A, Region 5 Game

Hanceville

August 21: at Cold Springs

August 29: Holly Pond

September 5: Gordo*

September 12: Carbon Hill*

September 19: at Oakman*

September 26: BYE

October 3: Vinemont*

October 10: at Midfield*

October 17: Winfield*

October 24: at Phil Campbell*

October 30: at Oak Grove

*Class 3A, Region 5 Game

Holly Pond

August 22: at Appalachian

August 29: at Hanceville

September 5: Sylvania*

September 12: at Brindlee Mountain*

September 19: Geraldine*

September 26: BYE

October 3: at Whitesburg Christian*

October 10: Asbury*

October 17: Fyffe*

October 24: at Collinsville*

October 31: Cleveland

*Class 3A, Region 8 Game

Vinemont

August 22: at Falkville

August 29: Southeastern

September 5: Phil Campbell*

September 12: Midfield*

September 19: at Carbon Hill*

September 26: West End

October 3: at Hanceville*

October 10: at Gordo*

October 17: Oakman*

October 24: at Winfield*

October 31: BYE

*Class 3A, Region 5 Game

West Point

August 22: at Haleyville

August 29: at Good Hope

September 5: Fairview*

September 12: at Lawrence County*

September 19: BYE

September 26: Hayden

October 3: at Priceville*

October 10: East Limestone*

October 17: at Russellville*

October 24: Ardmore*

October 30: Brewer

*Class 5A, Region 7 Game