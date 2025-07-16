(Ask the Doctors) The best way to deal with bruises Published 4:41 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Hello, dear readers! Welcome to our monthly letters column. Summer is here and in most parts of the United States, it has arrived in full force. Widespread heat waves are now a fixture of the season. Extreme heat, particularly when accompanied by humidity, is a health risk, so please take precautions. Stay indoors and limit exertion during peak heat, whenever possible. Be sure to stay hydrated. We have a column with more specifics coming soon. And now, onward to your letters.

— We recently wrote about atrial fibrillation, a common condition in which the upper chambers of the heart, or atria, beat out of sync, and often too rapidly. Because this can cause blood to pool in the atria, blood clots can form. People living with A-fib have an increased risk of stroke and are often prescribed blood thinners. This led to a question from a reader. “I am on blood thinners and do fine, except for getting big bruises,” she wrote. “Is that normal? What can make them go away faster?”

Blood thinners interrupt the body’s clotting process. While this offers protection from stroke, it also leads to easier bruising, even in minor injuries. The healing process of a bruise involves the breakdown and reabsorption of blood released by the damaged blood vessels. Cooling the injury site with ice may help slow the initial blood flow. Following with warm compresses can encourage the metabolic processes that break down and carry away the damaged cells. There is anecdotal evidence that arnica, a homeopathic herb, and vitamin K can improve healing time. But ultimately, the most effective treatment for bruises is patience.

— Whenever we write about colonoscopy, we hear from readers struggling with the prep solution. That’s the powerful laxative that clears the colon so it can be visualized during the procedure. A reader recently weighed in. “Are there any advances yet in colonoscopy prep solutions?” he asked. “I just can’t tolerate them. They go in and come right back up.” We are happy to report that yes, there are some new alternatives. These include low-volume solutions that require far less liquid to be swallowed and solutions formulated to taste better. There is now also an FDA-approved prep tablet. This requires taking 24 tablets over the course of two days. Ask your medical care provider to help you explore prep options that will make it easier for you to undergo this important screening.

Thank you as well to everyone who has written to us. We love hearing from you and look forward to your emails and letters.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.