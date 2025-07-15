Baileyton appoints election officials ahead of upcoming municipal races Published 1:54 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

BAILEYTON — The Baileyton Town Council has finalized its appointment of several key election officials ahead of the upcoming municipal election cycle including the designation of town clerk Summer Bixler as its absentee election manager.

With just under 30 working days until absentee ballots are required to be turned in for Alabama’s municipal election — state law requires that absentee ballots be received by the absentee election manager seven days before an election takes place — the town council opted to take immediate action on a resolution appointing Bixler to the position. However, the council did debate Bixler’s proposed compensation before reaching a majority decision of $175 for each day she performs duties related to absentee voting in addition to her regular salary.

At the council’s Monday, July 7, meeting, Bixler informed council members that these duties could involve assisting voters who request an absentee ballot application, as well as mailing those applications and/or ballots after they have been received.

Councilmember Dewayne Sumner did not oppose Bixler’s appointment or the rate of compensation. He did, however, enquire where those funds would be provided within the town’s approved annual budget. Bixler said that a previous fund of $30,000 was designated for financial auditing services, had been carried over from the 2024 budget and could be a potential source of funding.

Sumner appeared satisfied with this response and cast his vote in favor of Bixler’s nomination, but did request that the council receive a detailed breakdown of each day Bixler will be compensated immediately following the election.

Councilmember Benny Gutherie cast the lone dissenting vote on the matter, noting that he believed the compensation was excessive.

Email newsletter signup

Alabama law gives local governments broad discretion as to how municipal election officials are compensated, requiring only that they receive a “reasonable” rate.

Council members who participated in the last municipal election recalled that the previous absentee election manager had been compensated $50 per day.

The council also approved the following election officials:

— Dewayne Withey (Inspector).

— Joe Withey (Registration List Clerk).

— Jennifer Garcia (Poll List Clerk).

— Mark McKelvy (Ballot Clerk).

Compensation was set at $175 per day for the Inspector and $125 per day for each clerk in addition to $50 per day to attend election training classes at the City of Cullman municipal building.

In other business the council:

— Named Martha Gutherie as the 2025 Citizen of the Year.

— Named Charlie Black as the 2025 Volunteer Citizen of the Year.

— Recognized Dewayne Withey for his contributions of time and resources to repair damaged benches at the town’s park.

— Consolidated previously approved ordinances to re-establish the current annual salaries for the mayor and council members.

Patrick Camp may be reached by email at patrick.camp@cullmantimes.com or by phone at 256-734-2131.