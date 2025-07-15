Back-to-School tax holiday returns this weekend; Stuff the Bus school supplies campaign, benefiting local students, is underway Published 10:31 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Families can plan to save on their back-to-school purchases with the return of Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday this weekend, Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 20.

During the three-day event, Alabama’s 4% sales or use tax will be waived on all purchases for back-school-essentials, including clothing, backpacks and certain electronics. The city of Cullman and Cullman County have offered families additional savings as well by foregoing local taxes on these purchases during the event.

The holiday will coincide with United Way’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign to benefit students of Cullman County and Cullman City Schools for any excess school supply purchases to be donated at drop-off locations at the Cullman County Courthouse and Walmart.

Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce President Joey Orr emphasized the importance of shopping locally during the event.

“You know we’ve got so many great retailers, we don’t have to go to Birmingham or Huntsville to shop anymore. We’ve got everything you need for back-to-school shopping right here in Cullman,” Orr said. “I would encourage everyone to stay here locally and support our local businesses. These are the businesses that support our children so let’s show them some support this time of year as well.”

While the goal of the holiday is to ease the financial burdens for parents and families, its benefits extend to all consumers as items such as diapers, printer ink, flash drives and art supplies are included in the list of exemptions.

“This tax holiday makes a real difference for Alabama families and our retailers alike,” said Rick Brown, president of the Alabama Retail Association said in a press release. “It not only lowers the cost of essential school items for parents but also drives valuable sales for local stores which strengthens our economy.”

For a complete list of exempt items visit alabamaretail.org/resources/salestaxholiday/back-to-school/.

Patrick Camp may be reached by email at patrick.camp@cullmantimes.com or by phone at 256-734-2131.