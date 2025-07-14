Locals recognized for academics Published 6:55 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Helen Alexandra Lewis, of Cullman, earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2025 spring semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Lewis’ parents and/or guardians are Helen Lewis and Brandon Lewis. Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,500 students in Greenville, South Carolina.

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2025 Honor Roll lists. The Chancellor’s Honor Roll, is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

Those names to the Chancellor’s roll include:

— Anna Hulsey, of Cullman, majoring in Law Studies.

— Krislyn Scroggins, of Cullman, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications.

— Patrick Wessel, of Crane Hill, majoring in Accountancy.

— Eli Keel, of Falkville, majoring in Public Policy Leadership.

— Alexander Brooks, of Arab, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

“We are very proud of the students earning the Chancellor’s Honor Roll designation,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “This reflection of their academic excellence and achievements exemplifies the hard work, commitment and dedication that defines our university community.”

William Grisham, of Arab, is among 18 inaugural Mississippi State undergraduate and graduate members of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Hall of Fame. Established this year, the CALS Hall of Fame recognizes an undergraduate and graduate student from each of the college’s nine departments who have made a lasting impact at MSU. To be considered for the honor, undergraduate students must have senior standing, master’s students must be at least one year into their program, and Ph.D. students must be at least two years into their program.

Area students named to the Deans’ List at Mississippi State must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. Local students named to the list include:

— Jackson Lowery, of Cullman.

— Isabella Warden, of Hanceville.

— Graham Waldrop, of Holly Pond.

— John Quillin and John Taffar of Arab.

Students on the President’s List at Mississippi State achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. Local students named to the list include:

— Sarah Dockery, of Vinemont

— Kaden Lackey, of Arab

Some names of students may not appear on this list as a result of student requests for privacy from publication through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

Approximately 3,500 students recently earned degrees from MSU. Locals include:

— Leah Bowden, of Cullman. Bowden received the Master of Business Adm from MSU’s College of Business.

— Jackson Lowery, of Cullman. Lowery received the Bachelor of Business Adm from MSU’s College of Business.

— Isabella Warden, of Hanceville. Warden received the Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Forest Resources.

— Hunter Gronczniak, of Arab. Gronczniak received the Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Caleb Roe and Joshua Roe of Arab have been named to Presbyterian College’s honor list. A 4.0 grade point average is required for the Spring 2025 semester.

Gavin Boler, of Joppa, graduated on Saturday, May 17, Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science from Freed-Hardeman University.

The university recently released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Spring 2025 semester. To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

The following Cullman area students are among the honorees:

— Cody Goodwin, a Senior from Cullman, is on the Dean’s list. Goodwin is studying Law & Politics.

— Gavin Boler, a Senior from Joppa, is on the Dean’s list. Boler is studying Computer Science: Information Systems.

— Owen Thomas, a Sophomore from Arab, is on the President’s list. Thomas is studying accounting.

— Reagan Malone, a Senior from Arab, is on the Dean’s list. Malone is studying Sport Administration.

University of Maryland Global Campus Dean’s List for the spring 2025 term includes the following local students:

— Warren Ratliff, Hanceville.

— Joshua Childers, Falkville.

Brayden Harris, of Hanceville, is among those named to the Shorter University spring 2025 dean’s list. Harris is majoring in General Business. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Kaci McKean, of Hanceville, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art from Abilene Christian University.

McKean was among 810 students who received degrees at ACU’s May Commencement.