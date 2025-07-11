WSCC alumni plan day trip for The Sound of Music Published 9:34 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Wallace State Community College Alumni Association is planning for a day trip to see The Sound of Music in Huntsville.

The Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, trip will include a matinee performance of the The Sound of Music by the Broadway Theatre League of Huntsville. Premium seating for the group will be on the Orchestra 3 level in the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at Von Braun Center. Also included is brunch at The Grille on Main in the Village of Providence and round-trip transportation.

The Sound of Music is based on the true story of the Von Trapp family. The last collaboration by famed composers Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the musical was adapted into an Oscar Award-winning film starring Julie Andrews. The production includes some of the most memorable songs ever performed on stage or screen – My Favorite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Edelweiss, Climb Every Mountain, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, The Lonely Goatherder and the title song, The Sound of Music.

Brunch at The Grille on Main before the performance will offer a choice of an entrée and dessert, plus biscuits with honey butter and a beverage. Entrée options include The Main Street Omelet; two scrambled eggs with bacon, home fries and toast; Southern fried chicken and waffles; Gulf shrimp with Falls Mills grits, sausage, parmesan cream; or Whole Hog Hash with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes, onions, cheddar cheese. Dessert options include New York Style Cheesecake (salted caramel) or Duo of Belgian Chocolate (flourless chocolate cake, chocolate crème brulee).

The cost is $170 per person, with a Jan. 15 deadline to register. Visit wsccalumni.org/music to register or contact LaDonna Allen at 256-352-8071 or ladonna.allen@wallacestate.edu.

Travel opportunities offered by the Wallace State Alumni Association are open to the public. Proceeds benefit scholarships for Wallace State students.