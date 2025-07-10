State surplus property auction begins online Saturday, July 12 Published 8:24 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Thousands of items, including boats, cars, trucks, office equipment, medical equipment and furniture, will be up for bid starting this Saturday in the online state surplus property auction.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will hold the auction from 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 12, until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 20. To find out how to become a qualified bidder, visit https://adeca.alabama.gov/publicauctions/. Starting on Saturday, all auction items will be listed online at https://www.govdeals.com/alabamasurplus.

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

Public viewing and inspections of the auction inventory will be available at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery Distribution Center at 4590 Mobile Highway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, to Friday, July 18. Photos of some of the items being listed are available online at https://www.flickr.com/photos/adeca/albums/72177720327419403/.

ADECA holds online public auctions periodically each year, but surplus items are available at any time to municipal and county governments, state agencies and qualified nonprofit organizations. All items are sold as is without guarantees. All sales are final upon pickup and removal of the property.

In addition to the surplus property auctions, ADECA administers a variety of grant programs for law enforcement, victim services, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management, broadband expansion and recreation development.

For more information about the online auction, visit https://adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call 334-284-0577.