Need to know: District 12 election Published 4:12 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Voters in Cullman County will head to the polls on July 15 to cast their ballots for the Alabama House District 12 special Republican Primary election.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. All Alabama voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification to cast a ballot.

Via the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, presenting one of the following forms of identification will satisfy the state’s voter ID requirement:

— Valid Driver’s License (not expired or has been expired less than 60 days).

— Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Driver’s License.

— Valid Non-driver ID (not expired or has been expired less than 60 days).

— Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Non-driver ID.

— Valid Alabama Photo Voter ID.

— Valid State Issued ID (Alabama or any other state).

— Valid AL Department of Corrections Release- Temporary ID (Photo Required).

— Valid AL Movement/Booking Sheet from Prison/Jail System (Photo Required).

— Valid Pistol Permit (Photo Required).

— Valid Federal Issued ID.

— Valid US Passport.

— Valid Employee ID from Federal Government, State of Alabama, County Government, Municipality, Board, Authority, or other entity of the state.

— Valid student or employee ID from a college or university in the State of Alabama (including postgraduate technical or professional schools).

— Valid Military ID.

— Valid Tribal ID.

A Republican runoff election has been preliminarily scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, if none of the candidates receive at least 50 percent of the votes.

The Republican victor will face the lone Democratic candidate, Matthew Glover, in a Primary Election on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.