Continue to fund and support career tech education. It goes hand in hand with workforce development and job training programs — career tech education is a pipeline to good paying jobs — and cutting bureaucratic red tape for farmers and business owners. I want to work with local mental health agencies to find solutions to this growing problem in this community and state. Support local law enforcement and first responders … that will be a top priority!

5.) What are some policies or proposals you would like people to know about that you may not have had an opportunity to discuss?

I will work for funding through various grants and agencies to support infrastructure improvements and help facilitate those relationships with those state agencies. If you’re not growing and getting better, then you are dying. Local businesses need support by attracting people to visit Cullman and spend their money with our local merchants.

4.) Cullman County has experienced tremendous growth during the last several years. While most people won’t complain about the benefits that come with that, it is no secret that with growth comes some degree of growing pains. What are some examples of ways to advocate responsible growth that benefits residents, while also maintaining their quality and character of life?

We need to raise our labor participation rate. Fight to keep taxes low. Employers need help with employee mental health needs. We need to modernize the Workers’ Compensation Act by updating and clarifying definitions of fraudulent behavior for both employees and employers.

3.) You’ve mentioned being a small business owner during the campaign. What are some of the most pressing needs that you have experienced or heard of from fellow business owners from that community, and what plans do you have to address those concerns in Montgomery?

I was elected in 2008 and re-elected in 2012, 2016 and 2020 by the people of Cullman. I live in District 12 and will represent all my constituents the same way I have represented all of the city of Cullman. I have experience and proven results of getting things done! I also have a small business and have customers who live in all parts of Cullman County. I want to be part of the solution and I will represent all of District 12 in Montgomery. If I don’t represent all of District 12 than I don’t expect to have their support next time.

2.) Having served on the city council, what would say to county residents to ensure them that you are in tune with their wants and needs and will be willing to advocate for them as well, if elected?

Secured a $14 million grant to complete Highway 157 expansion. New indoor facility (Omniplex), new fire station, new street dept. building, new water and sewer building, new Eva road and Larkwood bridges built. A $20 million grant for St. Bernard Bridge … to name a few. Our special event requests have increased and we host a variety of incredible family-friendly outdoor events. We live and die off of sales tax being produced in order to pay the bills. There have been $1 billion in investments and 6000 jobs. (Automotive, Aerospace, Plastic molding, agriculture and logistics). We also have worked with the school system to help them with facility upgrades without raising taxes!

1.) You’ve mentioned earlier access to mental health care as one of the focuses of your campaign. One of the ways you proposed to increase that access was to bolster local schools’ mental health professional staff. How do you propose granting the same benefits to parents who have chosen to homeschool their children or enroll them in private/charter schools?

My first mission will be to get mental health care available and part of our public school system. The goal is to work very specific with kids that are higher risk. I have spent much of my 10-week campaign talking with educators, law enforcement and mental health providers that have reinforced my thinking of breaking the generational cycles that keep children and young adults hostage to a way of life. Early Education Intervention – Mental Health – Classroom Intervention are all ways to help break the cycle and will help keep children and teens from leaning on drug use and then on into crime. There are some mental health services that work with private school at this time, but again my focus is on the high risk students in public schools.

2.) Another focal point for you has been the creation of a dedicated trade school in Cullman County. Can you discuss how this would differ from the Cullman Area Technology Academy and what added benefits it might bring to the area?

My husband attended Cullman County Area Vocational School, graduated high school, started the apprentice program for Ironworkers in Birmingham within a few weeks and provided our family with a great living wage for 41 years before retirement. I think we should offer a more forward-thinking option for all students in Cullman County. There is a great need to grow our workforce in Cullman County, and to be honest, all of Alabama and the United States. Not to be different, but to be expanded and encouraged throughout our public school system as part of your diploma. Not all students will head off to college and not all students have the desire. We have to grow our mindset to growing a workforce in our community starting with our young adults. I believe we do this by offering students as young as ninth grade the opportunity to start learning a trade.

3.) During the Chamber of Commerce forum on June 26, you mentioned the importance of improving Cullman County’s roadways and infrastructure. Senator Garlan Gudger has said that SB322 (annexation) will bring in additional tax revenue, which would allow the county to accomplish this. You have been a staunch opponent of the bill. Can you explain your position and what you feel would be a good alternative source of funding for local infrastructure projects?

To say I am a staunch opponent of the bill is somewhat inaccurate description. Let me make that very clear. I want to make sure everyone understands my position on this so that we all know I am for economic growth because I know we have to have it. However, in many discussions throughout the past couple of years about this project, I have expressed the value of this community and the impact a project like this will have. What I would like to have seen is more public forum and community understanding of the project and where taxpayer dollars would be spent. As leaders we are to be good stewards of our taxpayer dollars, and right now the outcry to reduce taxes has been overwhelming. When you pass a bill that says to a community we are removing this option from you and annexing it into the city thirty miles away, you should expect great pushback. The pushback has not only been from the community of Cold Springs, but I have heard from many residents in the city that do not want this. Transparency is a must in leadership and this is the drive behind my opposition of SB322. The next thing I want to remind you is there was a .10 gas tax passed. The citizens in my district are asking me about that and why they are not seeing results in our area for bridges and roadways as a result of the increase.

4.) You’ve discussed your connection with all of Cullman County’s residents. How would you ensure to protect the interests of those residents who may not align with or have felt alienated or underrepresented by some of the national Republican party’s agenda?

This is a great question and one I have been asked by a few that do not align with my party. To know me is to know I am for the good of all, but as leaders we have to make hard decisions and decisions that will be the best for the entire community. I think in recent years both parties have been guilty of catering to select groups to try to keep everyone happy. First and foremost we have to uphold the constitution and the rights of all. The priority for me is to hear the voice of my constituents and work toward having a great relationship with all of District 12, not a select group.

5.) What are some policies or proposals you would like people to know about that you may not have had an opportunity to discuss?

Rural Cullman County and Alabama is of great concern to me. Taking care of the needs of our elderly and retirees and that would be working on tax reductions, eliminating more taxes from the age group of 65 and above, as well as reducing their cost in as many areas as possible. We have to be very aggressive to keep expanding broadband and technology to every household. If we want our level of learning to grow in rural areas. This is a must for anyone that wants to homeschool, early learning in the home and working from home. I want all of your audience to know that I am signing up to work for the good of all. My initiatives are to work to grow opportunity in Cullman County for all levels of living. Starting with expanding pre-K, all the way to graduation, including mental health care in public schools and building an expanded version of the Career Tech Center, and work to build the Volunteer Fire Departments stronger and encourage the community involvement. We have to do better to support the men and women that are our first responders because the value of one family does not override the value of another because of your address. We need growth in rural community health care and better access to quality health care. I believe this could be helped by expanding the scope of practice for Nurse Practitioners. Working with our Law Enforcement to secure recruitment of young men and women that want to serve and protect our communities. I am a strong advocate to strengthen our agriculture industry and make sure we facilitate the ability for young and older generations to be farmers.

Matthew Glover (D)

1.) You have previously served on the Good Hope city council. What are some of the accomplishments you can point to from that time that you believe highlight your qualifications for this office?

During my time on the council, we were able to get the 305 interstate exit approved and opened. This access gave commercial vehicles a direct route to the industrial park, while also greatly reducing traffic over the bridge at 304. We were also successful in attracting new businesses such as the Pilot and Wendy’s, along with the Good Hope Pharmacy. We were proactive in extending the sewer system to the properties along exit 305, which paved the way for current businesses like the Loves truck stop, the Shell gas station and liquor store, and the newly opened Dales service station.

2.) You’ve said that expanding Medicaid access would be one of your top priorities if elected. As of now, Alabama is one of only 10 states that have chosen not to expand coverage. Why do you think this is, and why do you feel this is an important issue to address despite the likely opposition?

With the looming cuts to Medicaid, we need to expand coverage now more than ever. We are looking at a reduction in federal dollars somewhere in the neighborhood of 33%. At this point expanding Medicaid is the only way to try and stop hundreds of thousands of Alabamians from losing Medicaid coverage. But this doesn’t only affect people on Medicaid. Many rural hospitals, independent pharmacies and local businesses rely on the dollars Medicaid brings to their communities. Without this funding, we could see a domino effect of closures in the places that can afford it the least. This would result in residents making long trips for basic medical care, prescription access and emergency services. An added benefit would be the cost savings to the state that come with expansion. There is no good reason that we have yet to expand Medicaid. We need to correct this error while these hospitals are still open and available, not once it’s already too late.

3.) During the Chamber of Commerce forum, you agreed with several points raised by your Republican opponents. Do you believe national politics have created an exaggerated division between parties and that this is an indicator of your willingness to work across the aisle to best serve residents in this district?

I believe that most people agree on issues that really matter and affect our everyday lives. I am willing to work with anyone to make reasonable improvements to the lives of people in this state and more importantly district 12. However, with the gridlock in Montgomery, I also feel it is vital to give the people more voice when it comes to decision making. To that end, I want to see citizen driven initiatives made available to the people of Alabama. This would allow the citizens to petition the state to directly amend the state constitution, bypassing the special interests and lobbies that so often get in the way of the true will of the voters. This would clear the way for clean votes on things like an education lottery, and even Medicaid expansion.

4.) You have also vocally opposed the recently enacted HB445 which bans over-the-counter hemp products. Why do you believe this is a priority and what do you propose as a solution?

This law is the equivalent of performing open heart surgery with a chainsaw. It doesn’t just tread on personal freedoms, it obliterates them. While I think everyone can agree we needed some guardrails on the hemp industry, this law is not the answer. I believe the penalty imposed is completely out of line, placing delta on the same level as narcotics. It’s also particularly cruel to take away an alternative form of medication while we still haven’t been given access to medical marijuana, which passed in 2021. This law will not only add to the number of nonviolent inmates being housed in our state prisons, but it will likely drive many people to seek other options for pain management, many illegal and far more dangerous. This law will cost the state thousands of jobs, while leaving the most vulnerable among us with fewer options for care. It is a perfect example of how out of touch our leaders are when it comes to the will of the people they serve.

5.) What are some policies or proposals you would like people to know about that you may not have had an opportunity to discuss?

I am for eliminating taxes on all groceries. I would also like to see a lower tax, if not complete elimination of taxes on everyday necessities. Examples are over the counter medication, vitamins, all hygiene products, prescription glasses and contact lenses, as well as medical equipment and devices that improve quality of life. I would like to see sports betting legalized in the state of Alabama. We are missing out on millions of dollars in tax revenue to illegal and out of state betting every year. Forming a commission and setting strict regulations would help to strengthen the integrity of the game as well.