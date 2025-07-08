Local students honored at annual SkillsUSA Workforce Development event Published 12:19 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

More than 6,500 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education, held in Atlanta, on June 25-26. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.

First place state winners were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 114 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 850 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. More than 1,200 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.

The following Wallace State Community College students received a SkillsUSA Championships medal and Skill Point Certificate:

— Chaden Hill, from Eva, was awarded the college bronze medal in Electronics Technology.

— Leslie Rushing, from Crane Hill, was awarded the college gold medal in Esthetics.

— Jennifer Jester, from Cullman, was awarded the college bronze medal in Technical Computer Applications.

— Team A (consisting of Zach Hudson, Isaac Daniel), was awarded the College Gold medal in Mobile Robotics Technology.

“More than 6,500 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2025 SkillsUSA Championships,” said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. “This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members.”