Self-defense course geared toward health care personnel Published 11:47 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Wallace State Community College will host a self-defense course geared toward medical personnel on Saturday, July 12 from 12-2 p.m. at the Wellness Center.

The free training event will be presented by Gentle Solutions and will focus on staying safe in the workplace. Topics to be covered include:

— Situational awareness and de-escalation tactics

— Tactics for making clear decisions under stress

— Optimal angles for approaching potentially aggressive patients

— Protection and prevention from striking

— Grip breaking and disengaging strategies

Instructors for the July 12 event will be Gentle Solutions co-founders Daniel O’Brien, Chris Thrasher and Matt Blankensopp. Both Thrasher and Blankensopp are graduates of Wallace State. Blankensopp was named a Nightingale Award winner when he graduated from the WSCC Nursing program in August 2023. All three men have martial arts training and black belts in multiple disciplines.

Blankensopp is a currently a critical care nurse at UAB and worked previously as a paramedic. Thrasher is currently a SWAT Operator with the Birmingham Police Department. O’Brien is the owner and head instructor of three successful grappling academies.

For more information about the workshop or Gentle Solutions, contact Matt Blankensopp at 205-243-3785 or matt@gentlesolutionstraining.com.