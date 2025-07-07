Mississippi woman injured on Smith Lake in Sunday boat fire Published 11:36 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

A single-vessel related fire that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday, July 6, has resulted in the injury of a Mississippi woman.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Katherine E. Goodwin, 30, of Florence, Miss., was injured, as the 20-ft Runabout vessel she was a passenger on, caught on fire. Goodwin and the three other individuals onboard the Runabout all drove into the water as the vessel caught fire. However, Goodwin was injured and had to be airlifted to the University of Alabama (UAB) Birmingham Hospital for medical treatment.

The operator Cody Curry, 40, of Florence, Miss., along with two 18-year-olds, who were also passengers on the vessel, were not injured during the course of the incident. The incident occurred north of the Trident Marina near Crane Hill on Lewis Smith Lake.

Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.