Burrow Museum hosting exhibition featuring Ukrainian artists Published 11:45 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

The Evelyn Burrow Museum at Wallace State Community College is currently showcasing a compelling exhibition titled We Know Who They Are, featuring more than 60 works by Ukrainian artists grappling with the trauma and reality of war in their homeland.

The exhibit includes paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs and multimedia pieces — many incorporating found objects and war artifacts. The result is a moving collection that captures universal physical and emotional devastation of ongoing conflict, wherever it occurs.

One standout work, Shadows of Borodyanka, depicts the burning of a suburb of Kyiv. It is displayed alongside a warped sheet of melted, corrugated glass salvaged from a destroyed building. Another piece is accompanied by a fragment of an armored vehicle, connecting viewers directly to the landscapes of war these artists have endured.

The artists range in age from college students to senior citizens, offering intergenerational perspectives on resilience, identity and the human cost of war.

The collection was curated by Yevgen Nemchenko and Benjamin Cunningham, co-founders of Conflicted Art. “We brought this exhibit here to show you the view of the Ukrainian people, and Ukrainian artists specifically, of the war that is happening around them now,” said Nemchenko. “I hope people will reflect on what they see and consider what those on the other side of the world are feeling — because they are people just like you.”

Nemchenko, who immigrated to the U.S. two decades ago, began collecting these artworks at the onset of the war to preserve the creative voices of his homeland. Cunningham is an undergraduate student at The George Washington University studying political science and fine art.

Email newsletter signup

Museum staff say the exhibit is timely and resonant.

“These works are not only artistic expressions — they are testimonies of survival and of our shared humanity,” administrator Kristen Holmes said.

We Know Who They Are will remain on display throughout the summer. The Burrow Museum is open Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or visit the burrowmuseum.org for special Saturday hours. Admission is free. Group tours can be scheduled in advance at burrowmuseum.org/schedule/.

The museum is also seeking volunteer docents. For more information about the exhibition or becoming a docent, call 256-352-8457 or email burrowmuseum@wallacestate.edu.