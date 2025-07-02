(Pet Talk) All paws on deck: Independence Day lake safety for pets Published 1:04 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Cruising on the lake while dressed in red, white, and blue makes for a nearly perfect Fourth of July — and having your furry friend by your side makes the day even more special. However, because lakes can be dangerous places for pets, owners should come prepared for the unexpected.

Dr. Erin Ray, a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, explains the precautions to take when celebrating Independence Day on the water with your pets.

Safe To Swim

Before allowing a pet access to a large body of water, owners should assess the water quality in case of accidental consumption.

“I would try to discourage pets from drinking lake water as much as possible, as parasites, trash, contaminants, and even certain algae can be in the water,” Ray said. “Researching the area, checking social media, or even calling the area officials to inquire about current conditions is always a good idea.

“Certain algae known as blue-green algae can be very dangerous and difficult to see with the naked eye,” Ray said. “Blue-green algae is a cyanobacteria that creates toxins that can affect the liver and neurological system. Dogs get infected by drinking or swimming in affected waters. When anchoring for a swim break (on a boat), it is best to avoid stagnant water and water with obvious algae “blooms” on the water surface.”

In addition to checking the safety of the area, owners should also pack pet care essentials to keep pets safe during a boat adventure.

Items to bring for a day on the lake include:

— Dog food

— A water bowl and fresh water

— Life jacket

— Paw protection

— Gentle shampoo for dogs (typically soap-free or oatmeal-based)

— Kennel with comfort toys

— Chronic medications, if needed

Staying Alert

While spending the holiday at the lake, owners should remember that there are lurking threats to their pets both in and out of the water. Among the most common concerns is the risk of physical injury, which may include:

Burning paw pads on asphalt

Aggressive animals—domestic and wild—inside and outside of the water

Injuries from vehicles and boats

Having a pet accidentally fall off a boat and get pulled underwater is another concern that makes keeping a constant eye on your pet essential.

“If a dog is accustomed to a life jacket that is appropriately fitted, it’s probably best to have them wear one whenever on or near water to avoid drowning,” Ray said. “That being said, it’s best to have your dog get used to a life jacket prior to a trip to ensure comfortability and proper fit.”

Boat drivers must also stay cognizant of their precious cargo — avoiding quick turns and fast speeds is the best way to guarantee that pets don’t fall out of a boat while it’s moving.

Other Tails Of Caution

Fourth of July gatherings typically include hotdogs, chips, and beverages, but it is vital to keep these treats out of reach of your pets while in the confined quarters of a boat.

Ray recommends owners stay vigilant in preventing the consumption of potentially toxic items such as fireworks, human foods, trash, alcohol, and chocolate.

Other threats to pets can come from exposure to the environment, including extensive sun exposure, which poses a risk of overheating and dehydration.

“In the middle of summer it gets very hot, putting dogs at risk for heat stroke — especially brachycephalic breeds and dogs with thick/long coats — which is life-threatening and caused by not having access to ample clean, fresh water, shade, or air-conditioning to cool down in,” Ray said.

Symptoms that your pet may be overheating include:

— Excessive panting

— Drinking overly large volumes of water

— Seizures

— Lethargy

— Passing out

— Gums or tongue turning blue

In addition, staying aware of high temperatures and planning to set off well before or after the day’s heat has died down are great ideas for keeping your pets safe when planning your Fourth of July celebrations.

“It is best to avoid letting your dog play excessively in the hottest parts of the day without shade and water to cool down,” Ray said.

Firework Awareness

Once the sun sets, the sky is set ablaze with fireworks far and wide — a potentially scary experience for your pet.

Without a house to retreat to, pets need owners to help ease their fears, especially at the lake, where hiding spaces are few and far between.

“Owners can try to calm down their pets physically with petting, calm voices, and a loving hold,” Ray said. “If firework anxiety is known prior to boat travel, it is best to consult with your regular veterinarian for potential aid with medications to help aid in stress level.

“It is a good idea to plan ahead if a fireworks schedule is known to ensure the pet is in a safe and quiet area leading up to, during, and after the shows,” Ray said. “Sometimes white noise or even reggae music can help calm them.”

Positioning the boat further away from the fireworks noises can also help reduce stress for onboard pets while still offering passengers the opportunity to watch the show.

Bringing pets to the lake to celebrate the Fourth of July can be a fun adventure, but it also comes with the immense responsibility of keeping them healthy and safe. By planning ahead, you can ensure your pet enjoys the special festivities as much as you do.

Pet Talk is a service of the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University.