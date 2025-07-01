Berlin council member James Samford resigns Published 12:03 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

BERLIN — The Berlin town council officially accepted the resignation of council member James Samford during a special-called meeting on Monday, June 30.

Samford has served on the council since he was appointed to the Place 2 position in 2021. He had already chosen not to seek reelection and was set to be replaced by the only qualifying candidate for the position, Steven Clark, after November’s election.

Last Wednesday, June 25 — the day after qualifying for the upcoming municipal elections had ended — Samford offered his resignation from the council in order to allow Clark an early start in the position.

Mayor Patrick Bates said on Monday that the council is expected to appoint Clark during the town’s regular July meeting.