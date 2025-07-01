Area students recognized for academic achievements Published 12:19 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The University of West Alabama has announced undergraduate students named to the President’s List for the Spring 2025 academic semester. Area students making the list include: Samantha Chamblee of Blountsville, majoring in Special Education; Autumn Sansing of Blountsville, majoring in Marine Biology; Elijah Guyton of Cullman, majoring in Management; Alexandra McDonald of Cullman, majoring in Psychology; and Brian Tetter of Arab, majoring in Computer Engineering Technology.

Area students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 academic semester include: Jessica Simmons of Joppa, majoring in Special Education; Haley Shannon of Cullman, majoring in Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Jeremy Creel of Cullman, majoring in Environmental Sciences; Mariah Watson of Vinemont, majoring in Psychology; Catherine Kinard of Arab, majoring in Special Education.

Troy University is recognizing new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2024 semester.

Local students include: Sadie Earnest of Arley, Carolyn Jones of Cullman and Piper Wright of Joppa.