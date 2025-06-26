Municipal qualifying ends, elections Aug. 26 Published 6:34 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

With qualifying for Alabama’s municipal elections having officially closed Tuesday, June 24, The Times has compiled a list of all candidates that will appear on ballots Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Baileyton

Mayor

— Windell Calloway (incumbent)

— Benny Guthrie

Place 1

— Dianne Whitehead

— Dewayne Sumner (incumbent)

Place 2

— Donna Kent

Place 3

— Jack McGee

Place 4

— Kaleigha Fitch

— Ginger Tucker (incumbent)

Place 5

— Greg Griffin

— Taran Garrison

Colony

Mayor

— Curtis Johnson (incumbent)

— Ethel Alexander

— Jasmine Cole

Place 1

— Michael Johnson

Place 3

— Mary Parker

Place 4

— Theron Brown

— Lewanda Johnson

— Alex Twitty

Place 5

— Mellonee Hall

**No candidates have qualified for Place 2.

Dodge City

Mayor

— Jason Burney (incumbent)

Place 1

— Teeara Johns (incumbent)

Place 2

— Heather Langley (incumbent)

— Houston Turner

Place 3

— Jerry Lynn (incumbent)

Place 4

— Samantha Duke

— Chayton Grimmet (incumbent)

Place 5

— Robert South (incumbent)

Fairview

Mayor

— Clint Haynes

Place 1

— Charles Banister

Place 2

— Devin Henry

Place 3

— Steve Eddleman

Place 4

— Robert Johnson

— Eddie Robertson

Place 5

— Julie Grimes

Good Hope

Mayor

— Jerry Bartlett (incumbent)

— Larry Creel

Place 1

— Billy Brown

— Renee Lee

Place 2

— Eric Phillips (incumbent)

Place 3

— Susan Eller (incumbent)

— Preston Prewett

Place 4

— Greg Brown (incumbent)

Place 5

— Taft Dillashaw (incumbent)

Hanceville

Mayor

— Paul Campbell

— Christopher Johnson

— Sherrie Saunders

— Robert “Bob” Long

Place 1

— Jana Shelton

— Steven Mann

Place 2

— Robert Powell

Place 3

— Alaina Entrekin

— Jacquelin “Joe” Twiss

— Kim Brown (incumbent)

Place 4

— Cameron Rowe

— Oscar Santiago

Place 5

— Nolan Bradford

Holly Pond

Mayor

— Walter Wiseman

— Jeremy Collier

— Carla Hart (incumbent)

Place 1

— Thomas Kidd

— Julie Ray (incumbent)

Place 2

— Deborah Holcomb (incumbent)

Place 3

— Ricky Carr (incumbent)

Place 4

— Paul Brown (incumbent)

Place 5

— Gladys Wisener (incumbent)

— Patty Reid

Vinemont

Mayor

— Shirley Arnett

— Bonnie Goodwin

Place 1

— Kelley Little (incumbent)

Place 2

— Nina Justice (incumbent)

Place 3

— Ross Campbell (incumbent)

— Marcus Callingwood

Place 4

— Michael Ashbaugh

Place 5

— Ashley Shrader

City of Cullman

Mayor

— Woody Jacobs (incumbent)

Place 1

— Brad Smith (incumbent)

— Chuck Shikle

Place 2

— David Moss (incumbent)

— Peter Nassetta

Place 3

— Johnny Cook (incumbent)

— Jason Willoughby

Place 4

— Paul Schaffer

Place 5

— Jenny Folsom (incumbent)

— Kim Hall

Cullman City School Board

Place 1

— Jill Bradberry (incumbent)

— Tyler Caldwell

Place 2

— David Wiggins

Place 3

— Cheryl Harrison (incumbent)

— Jessica Svarney

Place 4

— Wayne Walker

— Amy Wood

Place 5

— Amy Carter (incumbent)

— Mark Britton

Candidates in the towns of Berlin, Garden City and West Point are all running unopposed, therefore, no election will be held in those municipalities.

Look for more in-depth coverage on individual races and candidates in future editions of The Times published between now and election day.