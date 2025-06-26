Municipal qualifying ends, elections Aug. 26
Published 6:34 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025
With qualifying for Alabama’s municipal elections having officially closed Tuesday, June 24, The Times has compiled a list of all candidates that will appear on ballots Tuesday, Aug. 26.
Baileyton
Mayor
— Windell Calloway (incumbent)
— Benny Guthrie
Place 1
— Dianne Whitehead
— Dewayne Sumner (incumbent)
Place 2
— Donna Kent
Place 3
— Jack McGee
Place 4
— Kaleigha Fitch
— Ginger Tucker (incumbent)
Place 5
— Greg Griffin
— Taran Garrison
Colony
Mayor
— Curtis Johnson (incumbent)
— Ethel Alexander
— Jasmine Cole
Place 1
— Michael Johnson
Place 3
— Mary Parker
Place 4
— Theron Brown
— Lewanda Johnson
— Alex Twitty
Place 5
— Mellonee Hall
**No candidates have qualified for Place 2.
Dodge City
Mayor
— Jason Burney (incumbent)
Place 1
— Teeara Johns (incumbent)
Place 2
— Heather Langley (incumbent)
— Houston Turner
Place 3
— Jerry Lynn (incumbent)
Place 4
— Samantha Duke
— Chayton Grimmet (incumbent)
Place 5
— Robert South (incumbent)
Fairview
Mayor
— Clint Haynes
Place 1
— Charles Banister
Place 2
— Devin Henry
Place 3
— Steve Eddleman
Place 4
— Robert Johnson
— Eddie Robertson
Place 5
— Julie Grimes
Good Hope
Mayor
— Jerry Bartlett (incumbent)
— Larry Creel
Place 1
— Billy Brown
— Renee Lee
Place 2
— Eric Phillips (incumbent)
Place 3
— Susan Eller (incumbent)
— Preston Prewett
Place 4
— Greg Brown (incumbent)
Place 5
— Taft Dillashaw (incumbent)
Hanceville
Mayor
— Paul Campbell
— Christopher Johnson
— Sherrie Saunders
— Robert “Bob” Long
Place 1
— Jana Shelton
— Steven Mann
Place 2
— Robert Powell
Place 3
— Alaina Entrekin
— Jacquelin “Joe” Twiss
— Kim Brown (incumbent)
Place 4
— Cameron Rowe
— Oscar Santiago
Place 5
— Nolan Bradford
Holly Pond
Mayor
— Walter Wiseman
— Jeremy Collier
— Carla Hart (incumbent)
Place 1
— Thomas Kidd
— Julie Ray (incumbent)
Place 2
— Deborah Holcomb (incumbent)
Place 3
— Ricky Carr (incumbent)
Place 4
— Paul Brown (incumbent)
Place 5
— Gladys Wisener (incumbent)
— Patty Reid
Vinemont
Mayor
— Shirley Arnett
— Bonnie Goodwin
Place 1
— Kelley Little (incumbent)
Place 2
— Nina Justice (incumbent)
Place 3
— Ross Campbell (incumbent)
— Marcus Callingwood
Place 4
— Michael Ashbaugh
Place 5
— Ashley Shrader
City of Cullman
Mayor
— Woody Jacobs (incumbent)
Place 1
— Brad Smith (incumbent)
— Chuck Shikle
Place 2
— David Moss (incumbent)
— Peter Nassetta
Place 3
— Johnny Cook (incumbent)
— Jason Willoughby
Place 4
— Paul Schaffer
Place 5
— Jenny Folsom (incumbent)
— Kim Hall
Cullman City School Board
Place 1
— Jill Bradberry (incumbent)
— Tyler Caldwell
Place 2
— David Wiggins
Place 3
— Cheryl Harrison (incumbent)
— Jessica Svarney
Place 4
— Wayne Walker
— Amy Wood
Place 5
— Amy Carter (incumbent)
— Mark Britton
Candidates in the towns of Berlin, Garden City and West Point are all running unopposed, therefore, no election will be held in those municipalities.
Look for more in-depth coverage on individual races and candidates in future editions of The Times published between now and election day.