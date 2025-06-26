Domes Over Smith Lake: A pocket of elegance in the middle of nature Published 1:36 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more Kate Lundberg enjoys the serenity of Smith Lake while relaxing in Domes Over Smith Lake. Photo courtesy Domes Over Smith Lake 2/8 Swipe or click to see more Kate and Nathan Lundberg with daughter June. Photo courtesy Domes Over Smith Lake 3/8 Swipe or click to see more The dome’s bedroom offers a view of the lake. Photo courtesy Domes Over Smith Lake 4/8 Swipe or click to see more Domes Over Smith Lake offers all the modern amenities in a rustic setting. Photo courtesy Domes Over Smith Lake 5/8 Swipe or click to see more The dome itself features air conditioning and heating, bathroom and bedroom. A kitchen and dining area offers a microwave oven, mini fridge, freezer, coffee maker and toaster, pots and pans, a few spice, dishes, silverware and cups. Photo courtesy Domes Over Smith Lake 6/8 Swipe or click to see more ‘We didn't know it would be a dome at first. We thought about doing a tree house or maybe an A-frame,’ said owner Kate Lundberg. ‘But we knew we wanted to create a little piece of comfort in the middle of nature.’ Photo courtesy Domes Over Smith Lake 7/8 Swipe or click to see more Photo courtesy Domes Over Smith Lake 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Located 25 minutes from Cullman proper, the Lundberg’s one-acre property includes lake access with a private dock, kayaking and fishing, outdoor furniture and a fire pit. Photo courtesy Domes Over Smith Lake

Searching for a nearby getaway that offers modern amenities in the midst of a rustic outdoor setting?

Look no further than Domes Over Smith Lake, a hybrid vacation spot that offers the finest in “Glamping,” commonly defined as a combination of “glamorous” and “camping.”

When construction began approximately a year ago, owners Kate and Nathan Lundberg envisioned the end product as a cross between a five-star hotel and a waterfront cabin.

Email newsletter signup

“We went to Costa Rica for our honeymoon a few years ago and stayed at a beautiful eco resort, which totally inspired us to create one here,” said Kate. “That resort had hiking trails, a food forest and unique glamping structures. It definitely was the inspiration and catalyst for our project.

A dome was not the couple’s first choice as a structure, however.

“We didn’t know it would be a dome at first. We thought about doing a tree house or maybe an A-frame,” said Kate. “But we knew we wanted to create a little piece of comfort in the middle of nature.”

“We love cabins and tents, so we considered both for this project,” said Nate. “As a matter of fact, we’re planning on building a cabin in western Kentucky in a few months. But we chose a dome for this project, because in a lot of ways it offers the benefits of both without the drawbacks of either. It’s stronger and more permanent than a tent, and you’re closer to nature than you would be in a cabin.”

Nate added that he and Kate wanted the structure to fit into the background rather than stand out from the landscape.

“We loved the beauty of the area and wanted to build something that complimented it,” he said. “We wanted to create a pocket of elegance in the middle of nature.”

Geodesic domes are known for their strength and ability to withstand high winds.

After looking over real estate property over the course of a few months, the Lundbergs found the exact spot they were looking for on the banks of Smith Lake with the help of Haley May.

“We love the property because of its unique layout and its proximity to all the fun spots on the lake,” said Nate. “We were drawn to Smith Lake because it’s clean and beautiful, it’s close to Cullman, Huntsville and Birmingham, and because it’s known for being a fun spot to enjoy time with friends and family. Plus, it’s only a four-minute boat ride to Trident Marina.”

Located 25 minutes from Cullman proper, the Lundberg’s one-acre property includes lake access with a private dock, kayaking and fishing, outdoor furniture and a fire pit.

Not to mention a spectacular view of God’s country along with regular sightings of owls, deer and foxes.

“North Alabama is geographically unique being in the foothills of the Appalachian mountains with Smith Lake being one of the cleanest and clearest lakes I’ve ever seen,” said Nate. “Plus, Cullman is so charming — it’s the quintessential American small town. And we love that it’s right in between Birmingham and Huntsville.”

The dome itself features air conditioning and heating, bathroom and bedroom. A kitchen and dining area offers a microwave oven, mini fridge, freezer, coffee maker and toaster, pots and pans, a few spice, dishes, silverware and cups. Internet and office wifi are also available.

Nate caught the glamping bug about 10 years ago after he built and stayed in a yurt (a round, portable tent structure) while traveling around the U.S. He came to appreciate the unique properties of this style of architecture and views domes as a modern take on yurts.

“These types of structures are unique because while they have low square footage, the interior volume is quite large,” said Nate. “The ceiling in our dome is 15-feet high, so we’re able to have a loft inside, in addition to the regular bedroom. The combination of a small footprint and high ceilings creates a simultaneously cozy and spacious structure that adds to the feel of luxury that you look forward to while you’re glamping.”

A born-and-bred “Cullmanite,” Kate had a vested interest in creating something both long-lasting and aesthetic.

“It’s more personal for me. Cullman is my hometown, and the people are part of what makes the area so special for me,” she said. “It’s been incredible watching Cullman grow and come into its own and having the rest of the country discover this unique place. I’m proud to be from here and I’m glad to be a part of its growth.”

As a 2009 graduate of Cullman High and a member of the school’s cheerleading squad and drama club, Kate definitely holds hometown cred. In addition, her dad Mike Mullaney is co-owner of Goat Island Brewing, a Cullman institution since 2015. And then there’s Kate’s great-great-grandfather O.F. Richter founder of O.F. Richter and Sons paint store, a Cullman institution for more than 78 years.

“My two best friends from high school, Amy and Jodi, are still my best friends to this day,” said Kate. “I haven’t bartended (at the brewery), but I have run their socials off and on over the years.”

Kate and Nate married in 2023 and currently reside in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., the state where Nate is originally from. Kate is a full-time freelancer producing social media content, videos, graphics and other marketing material for brands and businesses. Nate works in the hospitality industry. He and his family own a restaurant in New Smyrna Beach called Third Wave Cafe, while he also owns a rental business in the same town.

“But we love coming to Cullman regularly, and consider it one of our homes,” said Nate.

The Lundbergs recently became parents when daughter Juniper arrived three months ago.

“She’s been such a joy so far,” said Kate. “In fact, Joy is her middle name!”

Kate and Nate pointed to their parents as indispensable to the project – Mike and Lisa Mullaney and Wayne and Kathy Lundberg.

“We absolutely couldn’t have done this project without the help from our parents,” said Kate. “I got pregnant several months into this project, which added to the excitement, but also prevented me from working as much as I wanted to. Our parents were a huge help to us during this process, and the dome wouldn’t be the same without them.”

Apparently word has spread quickly, as 100 percent of the guests who have stayed at the Lundberg’s dome so far gave it a five-star rating.

“It’s been wonderful to hear that people are enjoying our dome and that we’re getting such good feedback,” said Kate. “Our dome was absolutely a labor of love, and our goal was to create a unique spot in nature to share with the world, so we’re thrilled people are enjoying it. I believe we have created something unique and we’re thrilled to share that with our guests.”

Find out more about Domes on Facebook at Domes Over Smith Lake where you can book a stay or find a link to airbnb for more booking options.