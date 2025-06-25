WSCC Genealogy Collection to move to Cullman County Museum; College retains ownership Published 4:57 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wallace State Community College and the City of Cullman have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will bring the college’s extensive Genealogy Collection to the Cullman County Museum.

The move will situate the collection in downtown Cullman, adjacent to the Cullman County Public Library — “offering seamless access to a concentration of local historical and genealogical resources,” according to a press release from the college.

“This partnership represents a meaningful step forward in preserving and sharing the stories of Cullman County’s families and communities,” said Dr. Vicki Karolewics, President of Wallace State Community College, said in the press release. “By housing our collection in the heart of Cullman, we are expanding its reach and usefulness for all those eager to trace their roots or study the rich fabric of this region’s history.”

The Genealogy Collection, curated over decades, includes family histories, local records, photographs, publications and rare documents, both in print and on microfilm.

By consolidating resources under one roof, adjacent to the genealogy resources of the public library, the press release said the partnership “creates a comprehensive, researcher-friendly environment that benefits students, scholars and local residents alike.”

“The City of Cullman is proud to collaborate with Wallace State on this new initiative,” said Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs. “This collection enhances our museum’s offerings and provides an invaluable resource for those seeking to explore their family histories or better understand Cullman’s unique heritage. It’s a win for our community and our future.”

According to the MOU, “the Cullman County Museum will serve as the host site for the collection, providing public access and ensuring its continued preservation. Museum staff will support researchers in locating and utilizing materials, while Wallace State will maintain curatorial oversight and continue to support the educational mission of the collection.”

Visitors will be able to access the collection during the museum’s regular business hours Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The move is slated for the 2025-2026 academic year, with an exact date to be determined. Until then, the collection remains accessible to the public in the Wallace State Library. According to wallacestate.edu, library hours are Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. -2 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. It is encouraged that visitors phone to verify the library’s hours as they may differ on holidays and when the college is closed. A monthly schedule is posted on the library’s Facebook page, according to the website. Genealogy hours are listed as Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.