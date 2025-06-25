(Op-ed) The delisting of U.S. Steel Published 5:11 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

On June 18, 2025, U.S. Steel, a name synonymous with American manufacturing, was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange—a poignant symbol of our nation’s ongoing struggle in revitalizing domestic industry. Many of my friends have spent much of their career at U.S. Steel, a company that provided not just a paycheck but a lifeline for their family.

The decline of U.S. Steel is not just a corporate failure; it is a reflection of a broader crisis — a relentless outsourcing of manufacturing jobs and a lack of investment in our workforce. I recognize that manufacturing is the backbone of our economy, particularly in regions like Alabama, where it has supported families and built communities.

For the future of American manufacturing, we need economists and experts who understand how to create and maintain jobs, who are connected to the realities of Americans. We can’t solve the past decisions made which resulted in the decline of American industry, however we can make changes for the future. We cannot afford to have bureaucrats dictating the fate of our blue-collar workers. Instead, let’s advocate for policies that bolster domestic manufacturing. This includes incentivizing companies to invest in American infrastructure, fostering workforce development programs, and providing support that keeps our industries competitive in a global market. The legislature has made some effort in the workforce. We need people who understand industry and their needs so employee needs are met.

However, we must continue to prioritize education and skills training that align with the needs of our manufacturers. We need a skilled workforce that is ready to adapt in an ever-evolving job market.

The delisting of U.S. Steel should serve as a wake-up call. It is an urgent reminder that we must strengthen our resolve to keep manufacturing in America. Together, we can work towards a vision where companies like U.S. Steel are not relics of our past but continue to be contributors to our future. Let’s chart a path that values hard work, celebrates manufacturing, and provides livelihoods for our families.

In this critical moment, we have the opportunity to reclaim our manufacturing sector, ensuring that it remains the cornerstone of our economy for generations to come. As your representative, I pledge to fight for policies that support American jobs. It’s time to put our manufacturing workforce first and build a stronger, more resilient economy right here in Alabama and across the nation.

Rep. Tim Wadsworth serves in the Alabama House of Representatives from the 14th district.