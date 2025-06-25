Cullman Regional Hospice MEGA CASH Draw Down set for July 24 Published 8:39 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The MEGA CASH Draw Down, Hospice of Cullman County, Inc. of Cullman Regional Hospice largest annual fundraiser benefiting indigent patients, returns Thursday, July 24 at 6 p.m. This year’s event features a chance to win $10,000 while also enjoying dinner, door prizes and much more.

Dinner will be served to ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. with the MEGA CASH Draw Down beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s meal will be prepared by Stone Bridge Farms. In addition, the event will feature wonderful prizes and auction items, including a five night Destin beach getaway.

Tickets cost $100 each, however, ticket holders can add $25 insurance to their ticket which allows the ticket to have a second chance at the grand prize. As an added bonus to ticket holders who attend, there will be a chance to win additional cash prizes of $500 and $1,000. All monies raised will fund indigent patient care.

Tickets for the Draw Down can be purchased from the Cullman Regional Hospice office – or can be purchased from one of the following Hospice of Cullman County, Inc. board members: Frances Cooper, Nell Dunlap, Blanche Kent, Clara Kent, Mike Manning, Deborah McAfee, Emily Johnston, Bill Oliver, James Tackett, Missy Blaylock, Kami Borden or Randy Weathersby.

The MEGA CASH Draw Down will be held at Stone Bridge Farms’ Brown Stone Center, 281 County Road 717, Cullman. For more information or to buy tickets for the Draw Down, call the Hospice office at 256-739-5185.